She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, James Martin Glynn; two sisters, Marge Oldfield and Alice (Honey) Hine.







Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Russell W. Terhune; two daughters, Lee Anne Pratt and husband, Michael, and Leslie A. Regh and partner, Donald Mathieu, Jr.







Dot was also fortunate to have a granddaughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Anne Pratt and grandson, Ethan Bryant Pratt. The gift of a great-granddaughter in Jazzmeen "Jazzy" Burnell, was hers. Steve Morin, stepson, provided her with a stepdaughter-in-law, Pam Morin, and triplets, Catlin, Cory, and Chris Morin. A special place in her heart was held for her many nieces and nephews.







In the 1940s, Dorothy crisscrossed the country with friends several times, looking for adventure.







She worked several positions throughout her life, as a dental assistant, a switchboard operator for an insurance company, Ford Motor Company, and Prime Computer.







After retirement she and Russ traveled, spent winters in Florida with many friends, and summers in Framingham, Mass., at her beloved home with family and friends.







There was always room at the table for dinner for anyone who stopped by. "Just add a little lettuce to the salad and scoot over", was a saying of hers. Everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her was given love and kindness. She was loved and will be remembered as we experience life.







A celebration of life will be held at LaCantina Italiana, in Framingham, Mass., on June 1, 2019, from 12-4 p.m., for friends and family. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.







