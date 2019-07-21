WESTBROOK - Dorothea "Dot" L. Jarman, 83, of Westbrook, died July 11, 2019. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Westbrook, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Seger) Greene Jr. She grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School.
Dot enjoyed a career as a machinist and was a foster grandparent for more than 20 years and will be remembered as a very caring person. Dot loved sewing, knitting, cooking and the ocean.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Peter Greene, and three sisters, Nancy Arsenault, Sheila Cousins, and Peggy Chapman. Surviving are her four children, Milton Chapman of Cumberland, daughters, Dorothy Smidt of Oregon, Melissa Thompson of Gray, and Susan Dore, along with many grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Dot's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019