Dorothea L. "Dot" Jarman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothea L. "Dot" Jarman.
Service Information
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel
35 Church Street
Westbrook, ME
04092
(207)-854-2341
Obituary

WESTBROOK - Dorothea "Dot" L. Jarman, 83, of Westbrook, died July 11, 2019. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Westbrook, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Seger) Greene Jr. She grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School.

Dot enjoyed a career as a machinist and was a foster grandparent for more than 20 years and will be remembered as a very caring person. Dot loved sewing, knitting, cooking and the ocean.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Peter Greene, and three sisters, Nancy Arsenault, Sheila Cousins, and Peggy Chapman. Surviving are her four children, Milton Chapman of Cumberland, daughters, Dorothy Smidt of Oregon, Melissa Thompson of Gray, and Susan Dore, along with many grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Dot's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com