Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Wilson. View Sign

CUMBERLAND - Doris Wilson passed away on March 6, 2019, following a brief illness, days before what would have been her 91st birthday.



Doris was raised on a farm in West Cumberland by Melville and Mabel Wilson. Following the birth of her son, Peter, she returned to school to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Southern Maine. She served in the army as a medical assistant for 20 years at stations including El Paso and San Antonio, Texas, Indianapolis, Ind., West Point, N.Y. and Germany. Her name is engraved on the Cumberland Veterans Memorial.



While in Texas, Doris began a life-long friendship with Beth Forsen. Doris was an avid walker until her sixties. She communicated best through lovely and funny letters, which she sent regularly until her eyesight weakened in her mid eighties.



In fall 2018, Doris was thrilled to become a great-grandmother to Cooper Fair and Peter Kiernan. She was close with her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Lise Wilson, and her grandchildren and their spouses, Emily and Duffy Fair and Nicole and Terence Kiernan. She had a special bond with her grandson, Charles Wilson, who welcomes her to Heaven.



She is predeceased by her parents; as well as her elder brother, James Wilson.



She is survived by her brother, Michael Wilson and her sister, Elinor Pearson; several nieces and nephews.



Since spring 2016, Doris was lovingly cared for by the staff at the Ledgeview Assisted Living community in Cumberland. She was frequently visited by her son and grandchildren, as well as her nieces, Anne Wilson Dionne, Susie Wilson, Nancy Latham, Donna Searles, Linda Jensen, and Laura Willis. In March 2017 she celebrated her 89th birthday with cake, ice cream, balloons and party hats. She remained sharp witted until her death, and it didn't take much prompting to get her to tell amusing stories about her rabble-rousing days. She is missed.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. A time of sharing will start at 7:30 p.m., following visitation.



The family wishes to thank Northern Lights Homecare and Hospice for the excellent care.







CUMBERLAND - Doris Wilson passed away on March 6, 2019, following a brief illness, days before what would have been her 91st birthday.Doris was raised on a farm in West Cumberland by Melville and Mabel Wilson. Following the birth of her son, Peter, she returned to school to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Southern Maine. She served in the army as a medical assistant for 20 years at stations including El Paso and San Antonio, Texas, Indianapolis, Ind., West Point, N.Y. and Germany. Her name is engraved on the Cumberland Veterans Memorial.While in Texas, Doris began a life-long friendship with Beth Forsen. Doris was an avid walker until her sixties. She communicated best through lovely and funny letters, which she sent regularly until her eyesight weakened in her mid eighties.In fall 2018, Doris was thrilled to become a great-grandmother to Cooper Fair and Peter Kiernan. She was close with her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Lise Wilson, and her grandchildren and their spouses, Emily and Duffy Fair and Nicole and Terence Kiernan. She had a special bond with her grandson, Charles Wilson, who welcomes her to Heaven.She is predeceased by her parents; as well as her elder brother, James Wilson.She is survived by her brother, Michael Wilson and her sister, Elinor Pearson; several nieces and nephews.Since spring 2016, Doris was lovingly cared for by the staff at the Ledgeview Assisted Living community in Cumberland. She was frequently visited by her son and grandchildren, as well as her nieces, Anne Wilson Dionne, Susie Wilson, Nancy Latham, Donna Searles, Linda Jensen, and Laura Willis. In March 2017 she celebrated her 89th birthday with cake, ice cream, balloons and party hats. She remained sharp witted until her death, and it didn't take much prompting to get her to tell amusing stories about her rabble-rousing days. She is missed.Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray. A time of sharing will start at 7:30 p.m., following visitation.The family wishes to thank Northern Lights Homecare and Hospice for the excellent care. Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home, LLC

24 Shaker Road

Gray , ME 04039

207-657-3204 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com