Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 10:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Interment Following Services Bayview Cemetery Obituary

GORHAM - Doris Moody Johnson, 94, of Gorham, Maine, passed from this earth and entered her heavenly home and eternal life on May 27, 2019.



She was born in Lincolnville on June 17, 1924, to the late Harry and the late Jennie (Carr) Moody. As a young girl, she lived with Walter Rich Sr. and family and worked as a governess for their children. They were a very big influence on Doris's life. At 16, and a junior in high school, many will remember her as the charming queen of the Snow Bowl Carnival of 1941. After graduating from Camden High School, she entered the School of Nursing program at Portland Eye and Ear Infirmary. She completed her training with an RN degree. In her later years, after moving to Westport Island, Maine, she became interested in real estate, becoming creator and owner of the Westport Island Real Estate Company.



Many years later, on Jan. 4, 1973, as a highlight of the coronation festivities at Camden SNOWBOWL Winter Carnival, Doris was asked to return to Camden to relinquish her throne to their newly selected queen.



Doris had many interests over her lifetime. She enjoyed entertaining, golfing, boating, home decorating, and playing bridge with close friends from her nurse's training. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert Moody and Waldo Moody; and two sisters, Maxine York and Rosemond Hopkins.



She was a loving and devoted mother to two daughters, Andrea Malinowski and her husband, Stan, of North Windham and Rhoda Brackett of Milo, Maine. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Alan Moore of Windham, Maine; Chris Whidden and his wife Marcy of Gray, Maine; Bob Brackett of Brunswick, Maine; Dan Brackett and his wife, April, of Biddeford; Jennie Larry and her husband, Gordon, of Atkinson, Maine; and Jason Bracket and his wife, Heather of Milo, Maine. Doris is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren: Seth, Libby, Nichole, Todd, Robert, Chrystal, Amanda, Cody, Justin, Allison, and Ryleigh. Also, two great-great-grandchildren: Pasleigh and Lucy. She was affectionately known as "Mimi" to each of them.



Family and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Sunday June 9, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106. Interment at Bayview Cemetery will immediately follow. A reception at her daughter, Andrea's, home in Windham, Maine will take place after interment.



Doris's family wishes to express a heartful thanks to the Gorham House Staff, who lovingly cared for her for five years.



Online condolences may be expressed at







GORHAM - Doris Moody Johnson, 94, of Gorham, Maine, passed from this earth and entered her heavenly home and eternal life on May 27, 2019.She was born in Lincolnville on June 17, 1924, to the late Harry and the late Jennie (Carr) Moody. As a young girl, she lived with Walter Rich Sr. and family and worked as a governess for their children. They were a very big influence on Doris's life. At 16, and a junior in high school, many will remember her as the charming queen of the Snow Bowl Carnival of 1941. After graduating from Camden High School, she entered the School of Nursing program at Portland Eye and Ear Infirmary. She completed her training with an RN degree. In her later years, after moving to Westport Island, Maine, she became interested in real estate, becoming creator and owner of the Westport Island Real Estate Company.Many years later, on Jan. 4, 1973, as a highlight of the coronation festivities at Camden SNOWBOWL Winter Carnival, Doris was asked to return to Camden to relinquish her throne to their newly selected queen.Doris had many interests over her lifetime. She enjoyed entertaining, golfing, boating, home decorating, and playing bridge with close friends from her nurse's training. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert Moody and Waldo Moody; and two sisters, Maxine York and Rosemond Hopkins.She was a loving and devoted mother to two daughters, Andrea Malinowski and her husband, Stan, of North Windham and Rhoda Brackett of Milo, Maine. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Alan Moore of Windham, Maine; Chris Whidden and his wife Marcy of Gray, Maine; Bob Brackett of Brunswick, Maine; Dan Brackett and his wife, April, of Biddeford; Jennie Larry and her husband, Gordon, of Atkinson, Maine; and Jason Bracket and his wife, Heather of Milo, Maine. Doris is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren: Seth, Libby, Nichole, Todd, Robert, Chrystal, Amanda, Cody, Justin, Allison, and Ryleigh. Also, two great-great-grandchildren: Pasleigh and Lucy. She was affectionately known as "Mimi" to each of them.Family and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Sunday June 9, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106. Interment at Bayview Cemetery will immediately follow. A reception at her daughter, Andrea's, home in Windham, Maine will take place after interment.Doris's family wishes to express a heartful thanks to the Gorham House Staff, who lovingly cared for her for five years.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com