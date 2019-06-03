|
South Portland, ME
04106-3802
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland,
ME
04106-3802
Interment
Following Services
GORHAM - Doris Moody Johnson, 94, of Gorham, Maine, passed from this earth and entered her heavenly home and eternal life on May 27, 2019.
She was born in Lincolnville on June 17, 1924, to the late Harry and the late Jennie (Carr) Moody. As a young girl, she lived with Walter Rich Sr. and family and worked as a governess for their children. They were a very big influence on Doris's life. At 16, and a junior in high school, many will remember her as the charming queen of the Snow Bowl Carnival of 1941. After graduating from Camden High School, she entered the School of Nursing program at Portland Eye and Ear Infirmary. She completed her training with an RN degree. In her later years, after moving to Westport Island, Maine, she became interested in real estate, becoming creator and owner of the Westport Island Real Estate Company.
Many years later, on Jan. 4, 1973, as a highlight of the coronation festivities at Camden SNOWBOWL Winter Carnival, Doris was asked to return to Camden to relinquish her throne to their newly selected queen.
Doris had many interests over her lifetime. She enjoyed entertaining, golfing, boating, home decorating, and playing bridge with close friends from her nurse's training. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert Moody and Waldo Moody; and two sisters, Maxine York and Rosemond Hopkins.
She was a loving and devoted mother to two daughters, Andrea Malinowski and her husband, Stan, of North Windham and Rhoda Brackett of Milo, Maine. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Alan Moore of Windham, Maine; Chris Whidden and his wife Marcy of Gray, Maine; Bob Brackett of Brunswick, Maine; Dan Brackett and his wife, April, of Biddeford; Jennie Larry and her husband, Gordon, of Atkinson, Maine; and Jason Bracket and his wife, Heather of Milo, Maine. Doris is also survived by her 11 great-grandchildren: Seth, Libby, Nichole, Todd, Robert, Chrystal, Amanda, Cody, Justin, Allison, and Ryleigh. Also, two great-great-grandchildren: Pasleigh and Lucy. She was affectionately known as "Mimi" to each of them.
Family and friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., on Sunday June 9, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106. Interment at Bayview Cemetery will immediately follow. A reception at her daughter, Andrea's, home in Windham, Maine will take place after interment.
Doris's family wishes to express a heartful thanks to the Gorham House Staff, who lovingly cared for her for five years.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 3, 2019
