After graduating from Kent Place School, she continued her education at Western College and Drexel University, where she met Bob at a college mixer. They married and enjoyed 61 years together.



Doris spent many years as a Welcome Wagon Hostess and was proud that she was home to greet her children at the end of the school day. Later, she became a travel agent working with several companies in the Portland area. Her specialty was group trips enjoying many whitewater rafting and skiing trips across New England and Canada. She also loved to travel; she and Bob went to Europe many times, both to visit relatives as well as to explore various countries and cultures.



Doris lost her dear husband, Bob, in 2016, and came to live at the Gorham House where she met many wonderful people.



She was preceded in death by her twin sister and an older brother. She leaves behind her three children and their families.



A memorial service will be held at The Rock Church, 66 Gorham Road, Scarborough, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., for visitation with family and friends, followed with a service to begin at 11 a.m. She will be buried at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, next to Bob.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the



Gorham House



Scholarship Fund



c/o The Gorham House



50 New Portland Rd.



Gorham, ME 04038







GORHAM - Doris died Aug. 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She grew up with an adventurous spirit and a friendly smile. In her youth she was an avid horseback rider and often recalled the many hours she spent with her horse "Drifter".After graduating from Kent Place School, she continued her education at Western College and Drexel University, where she met Bob at a college mixer. They married and enjoyed 61 years together.Doris spent many years as a Welcome Wagon Hostess and was proud that she was home to greet her children at the end of the school day. Later, she became a travel agent working with several companies in the Portland area. Her specialty was group trips enjoying many whitewater rafting and skiing trips across New England and Canada. She also loved to travel; she and Bob went to Europe many times, both to visit relatives as well as to explore various countries and cultures.Doris lost her dear husband, Bob, in 2016, and came to live at the Gorham House where she met many wonderful people.She was preceded in death by her twin sister and an older brother. She leaves behind her three children and their families.A memorial service will be held at The Rock Church, 66 Gorham Road, Scarborough, Maine, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., for visitation with family and friends, followed with a service to begin at 11 a.m. She will be buried at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, next to Bob.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to theGorham HouseScholarship Fundc/o The Gorham House50 New Portland Rd.Gorham, ME 04038 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019

