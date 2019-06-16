Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen (Agnew) Evans. View Sign Obituary

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - On Feb. 16, 2019 Doreen Evans, surrounded by her family, passed into eternal life in Kissimmee, Fla.



Born in Boston, Mass. on March 10, 1945, she was the third of four children born to Francis and Mary Ernestine Agnew.



Doreen was raised in East Boston, Mass. and attended Fitton High School before graduating from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in 1965. Doreen married her husband, Leo, in 1970 and was a resident of Pittsfield, Mass., for most of her married life. As a registered nurse in Pittsfield, she worked at various times for Dr. John Burton in his ear, nose and throat practice at Hillcrest Hospital, at its Family Health Center, and at Springside Nursing Home.



Known for her kindness and gentle nature, she took great pride in being a wife and mother. Doreen was a parishioner of Notre Dame and Sacred Heart Churches in Pittsfield. In 2009, she retired to Solivita, an active adult community in Poinciana, Fla., where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima.



Doreen is survived by her husband, Leo; and her children: daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Ryan of Brunswick and Allison (Michael) McCann of South Portland, and son, Christopher of Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Carole Rourke, wife of the late Gerald, of Cary, N.C., her sister, Gail Conroy and her husband, Jack of Milton, Mass., her brother, Jay Agnew and his wife, Pauline of West Peabody, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Westford, Mass. on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Rose of Lima food pantry in Poinciana, Fla., where she and Leo volunteered or the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, where Jennifer is an active volunteer.







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - On Feb. 16, 2019 Doreen Evans, surrounded by her family, passed into eternal life in Kissimmee, Fla.Born in Boston, Mass. on March 10, 1945, she was the third of four children born to Francis and Mary Ernestine Agnew.Doreen was raised in East Boston, Mass. and attended Fitton High School before graduating from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in 1965. Doreen married her husband, Leo, in 1970 and was a resident of Pittsfield, Mass., for most of her married life. As a registered nurse in Pittsfield, she worked at various times for Dr. John Burton in his ear, nose and throat practice at Hillcrest Hospital, at its Family Health Center, and at Springside Nursing Home.Known for her kindness and gentle nature, she took great pride in being a wife and mother. Doreen was a parishioner of Notre Dame and Sacred Heart Churches in Pittsfield. In 2009, she retired to Solivita, an active adult community in Poinciana, Fla., where she was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima.Doreen is survived by her husband, Leo; and her children: daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Ryan of Brunswick and Allison (Michael) McCann of South Portland, and son, Christopher of Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Carole Rourke, wife of the late Gerald, of Cary, N.C., her sister, Gail Conroy and her husband, Jack of Milton, Mass., her brother, Jay Agnew and his wife, Pauline of West Peabody, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria in Westford, Mass. on Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell, Mass.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's name to the St. Rose of Lima food pantry in Poinciana, Fla., where she and Leo volunteered or the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick, where Jennifer is an active volunteer. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com