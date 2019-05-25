WELLS - Donna Lee Berstler, 78, a longtime resident of Wells, died Sunday, May 13, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford following a period of failing health.
Donna was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Windber, Pa., the daughter of Steve and Mary (Ocepek) Gogo. A graduate of Windber High School, she furthered her education by receiving her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State, her physical therapy degree from The Mayo Clinic, and her master's degree from University of Southern Maine.
A longtime physical therapist, she was employed as the Director of Rehabilitation Services at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. for 35 years, retiring in 2009.
She enjoyed travelling, particularly in Europe. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook, loved tending her gardens, and spending time with her family. She was a lover of Kerry Blue Terriers of which she owned several over the years.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 53 years, George Berstler of Wells; her daughter, Clare Berstler Warden and her husband, Dennis; a grandson, Maxwell Warden, all of Old Orchard Beach; and a sister, Rosemarie Goi, of Fillmore, N.Y.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, with Fr. Fred Morse officiating. The date and time of the service will be announced by the family in the future.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Donna's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the
Friends of Wells Library
P.O. Box 1022
Wells, ME 04090
or to the
American Heart
Association
51 US-1 # M
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 25, 2019