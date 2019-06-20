Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Memorial service 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary





She was born in Portland, the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Emery) Freitas on Feb. 18, 1936. Donna graduated from South Portland High School as class salutatorian and continued her education at Boston University. Her first job was at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., and she later spent many years working at Jordan Realty in Sebago.



Donna enjoyed watching the Food Network and loved reading on her kindle. In her earlier years, she enjoyed doing crafts, including sewing, stained glass and various types of handiwork. She would spend hours searching for the right gift, and then decorate it so beautifully to make sure the recipient had a special day. She loved the ocean, trips to Sturbridge, the Amish Country and Cape Cod. For many years, she and her husband, Bob, enjoyed attending musicals at the Brunswick Music Theatre.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Collins. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Rose and husband, Steve Knowles; stepdaughter, Dianne Aguiar and husband, Richard and their children, Ashley and Aaron; stepson, Brad Collins and wife, Elaine, and their son, Ashton. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Freitas, and her sister, Pamela Murray and her husband, Robert and their daughters, Jessica Murray and Molly Wood.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.



The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwoods for their support and care for Donna during the past four years. Donna will be remembered as kind, generous and caring.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness in



Donna's memory.







