WINDHAM - Donna C. (Mathews) Brown, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, at the Gosnell House with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1929. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford (Nifty) Brown, her sisters Ethel Hackett and Mary Duggan; and her son-in-law Larry Bowie.
Donna is survived by 13 children, Clifford Brown and wife Carol, Donald Brown and wife Patty, Dennis Brown and wife Linda, Dana Brown and Cheryl Whipple, Daniel Brown and wife Corinne, Mark Brown and wife Dee-Dee, Mary Jane McInnis, Kathleen Foley and husband Kevin, Donna Wadsworth and husband Bobby, Candace Brown, Kimberly Morse and husband Stephen, Heidi Young an husband Billy, and Heather Ryan and husband Dave.
Nana Brown leaves her many, many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren - last count was 130 and still growing. Donna is also survived by her sister Carol and husband Frank Haddad, brother Ray and wife Nancy Mathews; along with many nieces, nephews and endless amounts of family friends.
Donna loved her children, grandchildren, and her many second children. She always had a houseful and all were welcome for a spaghetti feed, boiled dinner, or whatever she had cooking that day.
Donna loved Bingo, playing cards, scratch tickets, and casinos and she usually won (if she didn't, you would know). Donna always spoke her mind, without ever having a filter and that was her best quality. She was a feisty, humorous, strong woman and defended her family fiercely. You didn't mess with Donna's family and "believe what I tell yah"! Our mom (Nana) was tired and she left to be with the love of her life, Nifty, on Valentines' Day.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave in Portland.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Gosnell House for the wonderful, compassionate care of our Mother.
