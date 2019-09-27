Donald S. Ray (1948 - 2019)
  • "Thank you- for the Top 10 Lists"
    - Bill & Dianne Brady
  • "You always lived life your way even in high school. May..."
    - Bobbi Tucker
  • "my prayers are with you old friend"
    - Bob LeClerc
  • "Rest in peace my friend. We had some good times, and I..."
    - Barbara Caminiti
  • "Rest in peace, Donnie. I'm sorry you won't be able to..."
    - Nancy Emmons
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME
04101
(207)-773-6511
PORTLAND - Donald S. Ray, 71, passed away at his home on Sept. 17, 2019. Donnie was born in Portland and was predeceased by his parents, Margaret K. (Lewis) and Donald R. Ray.

He attended local schools, graduating from Deering High School and receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Nasson College New Division in 1974.

Donnie left this life on his own terms – the way he had lived it. He never accepted the status quo and lived as he preferred, never having a traditional job his entire life. He was once married and had no children. The family cannot thank his adoptive family at Jay's Oyster Bar enough, for being there for him the past few decades. We will all miss him.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Pease and her husband Fred of North Andover, Mass., brothers, Jeffrey Ray and his wife Nancy of Fryeburg, and David Ray and his wife Linda of St. Petersburg, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

At the family's request services will be private with burial at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, ME. To view Donnie's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019
