SCARBOROUGH - Donald S. Bradford Sr., passed away on June 5, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine, after a few months of declining health. Don was born in South Portland on Aug. 16, 1925, to Charles F. and Nora Rogers Bradford. His family moved to Scarborough where Don lived from the age of 10 until his death at age 93. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1943, was drafted into the service. He served in the Navy as a Motor Machinist's Mate stationed in the Pacific during World War II. He married Helen Walker on Jan. 1, 1946, sharing 53 years together. He worked as a carpenter and a couple of times as a lobster fisherman out of Ferry Beach in Scarborough. He lived a solitary life but is well known for his sense of humor and fiery personality. He was very talented and loved working with his hands, building additions to his home and furniture he designed. He loved his Ferry Road home.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen; his parents; his brother, William Bradford; and sister, Anne Douglas.
He is survived by his four children: Charles and wife, Sandy, of Limerick, Kathleen Ross and husband, Carlton, of Scarborough, Donald and his wife, Audrey, of Penobscot, and Virginia Roy and her husband, Daniel, of Lebanon; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way, his brother-in-law, Leonard Douglas; sister-in-law, Daisy Higgins and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m., with funeral services immediately following, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Atria of Scarborough for their patient, loving care of Don at a very difficult time in his life. We also thank Mercy Hospital and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassionate care during his last days.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be given to
The Scarborough
Public Library
48 Gorham Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 17, 2019