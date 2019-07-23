LEVANT – Donald "Don" or "Donnie" Robert Curtis, 71, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 after a years-long struggle with depression. He was born May 31, 1948 in Eastport, the son of Donald and Constance "Connie" (Jamieson) Curtis.
Don graduated from Shead High School Class of 1966 and the University of Maine at Orono Class of 1971. He spent his career as a professional fire protection engineer, primarily in the insurance industry supporting logging and related businesses, and was an active member of the state's fire service community. He served (for many) years on the local school board and was generous with his charitable giving.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, David. He is survived by his four children, Isaac and wife Anna, Kendall and husband Edgell, Lee and husband Tony, and Josiah and wife Jen; grandchildren, Lydia, Evangeline, John, Cora, and Harper (with another on the way); his siblings, Stephen, Doreen, Jeanne, Juanita , Corey, John, Bobbie-Jo; the mother of his children, Kerry Curtis; former wife, Cheryl Brown; close friend, Barb; and many nieces, nephews, and god-children.
Relatives and friends are welcome to call from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Bangor Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 133 Center St, Bangor. A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 540 Essex Street, Bangor. Interment at Dennysville Cemetery in Dennysville, ME will be announced at later date.
Those who wish to remember Don in a special way may make gifts in his memory to
a charity of their choosing
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 23, 2019