Don grew up in Wells where he graduated from Wells High School. At the age of 15, Don contracted the Polio virus, but he never let this stand in his way. He worked at Hussey Seating in North Berwick, from where he retired. Although in a wheelchair since the onset of Polio, he was never confined to it. From raking leaves, to field dressing deer, he did it all. Don even had a path from his house into the woods carpeted so he could maneuver his wheelchair.



Don lost his first wife, Una, in 1985. He met his current wife, Marilyn Elizabeth (Keene), and they were married in October 1986. Don always treated Marilyn's children as his own and they were proud to call him Dad.



Don enjoyed woodworking, feeding birds, shooting squirrels, hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It always made the family laugh to hear Don's signature response of "yes, dear" when talking with his wife, Marilyn.



Don was predeceased by his first wife, Una M. Hubbard, and his two brothers, Wally Hubbard and Bill Hubbard.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn E. (Keene) Hubbard of Alfred; three sons, Jared Young and girlfriend Heidi Giroux of Wales, Orin "Pudgy" Young and wife Chrissy of North New Portland, Regan Young of Winterport, his daughter, AlvaLee Rankin and husband John of Shapleigh; his brother, Albert Hubbard of Kennebunk, his sister, Olive Hayes of Wells; his grandchildren, Brian, Carl, Victoria, Joshua, Jessica, Elizabeth, Brett, Joey, Michael, Christopher, Wyatt, and Annie; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Robin Howard, FNP, and the nursing staff at Southern Maine Medical Center for their compassion in caring for Don in his final hours.



There are no visiting hours. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Don's Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.







