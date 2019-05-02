SOUTH PORTLAND - Donald R. Andrews, South Portland's Bicycle Repair Man for 40 Years, passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2019, at the age of 83 surrounded by his loving family.He was a ninth generation "Brash & Salty Down East Mainer" born April 14, 1936, in Eastport. The son of Elmer Andrews and L. "Bernice" McDougall, he was raised in Calais leaving school early to serve in the Korean War.He was employed by Maine Central Railroad. After retirement, he continued his hobby of repairing bicycles from his Evans Street garage. He fixed thousands of bicycles for three generations of families, always charging very little or nothing at all.He was a member of the VFW Post 832, The Portland Eagles Club, The Moose Lodge and The American Legion.He was predeceased by his parents; brother "Dickey"; and infant grandson Rowen. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Terry; sisters Nancy Loucks of Conesus, N.Y. and Susan (Joe) Benedetto of Calais; sons Richard "Troy" (Bradley) Andrews of South Portland, Todd (Daniele) Andrews of Biddeford, James Andrews of Corinna and daughter Sandra Maynard of Dover-Foxcroft; grandchildren Luke and Maggie of Westbrook and Reese of Antioch, Tenn.The family would like to acknowledge the fine care received from Northern Light Home Care & Hospice.Please join the family Friday May 3, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. for a Celebration of Life at Willow's Pizza & Restaurant, 710 Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 2, 2019