SOUTH PORTLAND - Donald P. Cole lll, died with Parkinson's, on March 15, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home. He was born on June 12, 1948, in Hanover, N.H., to Donald P. and A. Elsa (Rickie) Cole. Don attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating in 1966. He attended Whittier College in California, but completed his studies at UNH with a major in political science.Don went on to be the town manager of Mattawamkeag, York, and Islesboro, Maine. Don settled in the Camden/Rockport area for several years prior to moving to Portland in 2013. Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1994 and lived graciously, with poise and a tremendous sense of humor. He selflessly donated his brain to Columbia University for Parkinson's research.Donald was predeceased by both parents, Rickie (2000) and Donald (2004), and his younger brother, David (2014). Don is survived by two loving siblings, Doug of Richmond, Maine, and Janet of South Portland.Don's siblings would like to thank the staff and volunteers from the South Portland Nursing Home and Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care, friendship and compassion.Per Don's request, there will be no service.If you feel so inclined, donations can be made to: Maine Parkinson's Society, 146 Parkway South #210, Brewer, ME 04112
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019