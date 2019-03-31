Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald P. Cole lll. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Donald P. Cole lll, died with Parkinson's, on March 15, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home. He was born on June 12, 1948, in Hanover, N.H., to Donald P. and A. Elsa (Rickie) Cole. Don attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating in 1966. He attended Whittier College in California, but completed his studies at UNH with a major in political science.Don went on to be the town manager of Mattawamkeag, York, and Islesboro, Maine. Don settled in the Camden/Rockport area for several years prior to moving to Portland in 2013. Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1994 and lived graciously, with poise and a tremendous sense of humor. He selflessly donated his brain to Columbia University for Parkinson's research.Donald was predeceased by both parents, Rickie (2000) and Donald (2004), and his younger brother, David (2014). Don is survived by two loving siblings, Doug of Richmond, Maine, and Janet of South Portland.Don's siblings would like to thank the staff and volunteers from the South Portland Nursing Home and Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care, friendship and compassion.Per Don's request, there will be no service.If you feel so inclined, donations can be made to: Maine Parkinson's Society, 146 Parkway South #210, Brewer, ME 04112







SOUTH PORTLAND - Donald P. Cole lll, died with Parkinson's, on March 15, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home. He was born on June 12, 1948, in Hanover, N.H., to Donald P. and A. Elsa (Rickie) Cole. Don attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating in 1966. He attended Whittier College in California, but completed his studies at UNH with a major in political science.Don went on to be the town manager of Mattawamkeag, York, and Islesboro, Maine. Don settled in the Camden/Rockport area for several years prior to moving to Portland in 2013. Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1994 and lived graciously, with poise and a tremendous sense of humor. He selflessly donated his brain to Columbia University for Parkinson's research.Donald was predeceased by both parents, Rickie (2000) and Donald (2004), and his younger brother, David (2014). Don is survived by two loving siblings, Doug of Richmond, Maine, and Janet of South Portland.Don's siblings would like to thank the staff and volunteers from the South Portland Nursing Home and Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care, friendship and compassion.Per Don's request, there will be no service.If you feel so inclined, donations can be made to: Maine Parkinson's Society, 146 Parkway South #210, Brewer, ME 04112 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com