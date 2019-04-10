Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WESTBROOK - Donald Melvin Matthews, 86, of Westbrook, passed away at his home, on Monday, April 7, 2019.He was born in Portland, on May 6, 1932, the son of LeRoy and Myrtle (McLearn) Matthews and attended Falmouth High School for three years.Mr. Matthews served in the United States National Guard from 1949 until 1951. He was an Air Force Veteran from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956. It was while he served in the Air Force that Mr. Matthews obtained his GED. He worked for the Portland Railroad Terminal from 1956 until his retirement in 1982.A brick mason by trade, he worked after hours, weekends and months at a time if laid-off by the railroad. He was very proud of his work and often pointed out to his family which buildings or houses he had built. Mr. Matthews built his family's first house on Hunnewell Road in Scarborough.After retirement from the railroad, he drove the shuttle bus for Brighton Medical Center, shuttling employees to and from parking lots through out Portland. Everyone just loved him. Mr. Matthews would walk them to their cars for safety and helped clean or shovel their cars off.He coached Little League in Scarborough then became umpire-in-chief for six years. A good round of golf was a specialty with him. He was a member of the Good Sam Club and his favorite place was Boothbay Harbor. Mr. Matthews also loved going to yard sales and antique shopping. Mr. Matthews was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Lee, Russell and Robert Matthews; sisters, Vivian Olsen, Florence Matthews, Mary Paulin, Elisabeth Fredrick, Wilma Matthews, and Jean Thomas.He was married to the love of his life, Marie R. Napolitano, for 66 years.Surviving besides his wife are his daughter, Cynthia Carrier and her husband, Steve; his son, Donald J. Matthews and his wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Jessica Matthews Thayer and her husband Andrew, Nicholas J. Matthews and his wife, Nadja, Christopher E. Matthews, and Joshua Carrier; great-grandchildren, Seth Therault, Samual J. Thayer, and Emilia N. Thayer.Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth.To express condolences and to participate in his online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Happiness is to be found along the way,not at the end of the road, for then the journey is over and it is too late. In lieu of flowers please send donations to:Good Shepard Food BankPO Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211 Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel

