Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Maynard Packard. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Elmwood Cemetery Pownal , ME View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Amvets Post 851 Lawrence Rd. Durham , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WESTBROOK - Donald Maynard Packard was born in Portland on Dec. 4, 1926 to Ralph A. and Leona Spoffard and he died in peace on August 29, 2019. His siblings are/were Patty, Dolores, Earl, Roy, Carlton, Ruth, Gerry and Barbara. Don had many, many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins who he continued to adore during his life.



Don's love of his life was Ida May Eastman. They were married for 64 years during which he cared for her devotedly. Their children were/are, Donna May, Donald Edward, Ralph Maynard, Bradford Wayne and Heidi Lynn; grandchildren are/were Robert, Earnest, Dawn, Tara, Leigh, Ralph Jr., Todd, Travis, Rebecca, Amy, Rachel, Nicholas and Joshua; great-grandchildren are Alex, Morgan, Keith, Brittney, George, Jonah, Nathanal, Madison, Gregory, Dakotah, Jasmine, Bryson, Alexis, Sa'rya, Collin, Devin, Laurie, Tristen, Charlie, Norah, Dominic, McKenzie, Jordan and Faye. He also has two great-great-children!



Don loved his animals, to play guitar and to cut a rug! Fishing, music, the stars, hunting, camping-Lilly Bay, gardening, making real Maine Maple Syrup, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots were his favorite past times. He was a cook in the Navy/Seabees, owned and cooked at the Allen's Avenue Coffee Shop and The Outlet on Sabbathday Lake. Don had a series of vending machines but he mostly enjoyed driving tractor-trailer.



Kindly join us for a graveside service at the Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal on Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Immediately following there will be a gathering to celebrate his life at the Amvets Post, 851 Lawrence Rd. in Durham.



Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







WESTBROOK - Donald Maynard Packard was born in Portland on Dec. 4, 1926 to Ralph A. and Leona Spoffard and he died in peace on August 29, 2019. His siblings are/were Patty, Dolores, Earl, Roy, Carlton, Ruth, Gerry and Barbara. Don had many, many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins who he continued to adore during his life.Don's love of his life was Ida May Eastman. They were married for 64 years during which he cared for her devotedly. Their children were/are, Donna May, Donald Edward, Ralph Maynard, Bradford Wayne and Heidi Lynn; grandchildren are/were Robert, Earnest, Dawn, Tara, Leigh, Ralph Jr., Todd, Travis, Rebecca, Amy, Rachel, Nicholas and Joshua; great-grandchildren are Alex, Morgan, Keith, Brittney, George, Jonah, Nathanal, Madison, Gregory, Dakotah, Jasmine, Bryson, Alexis, Sa'rya, Collin, Devin, Laurie, Tristen, Charlie, Norah, Dominic, McKenzie, Jordan and Faye. He also has two great-great-children!Don loved his animals, to play guitar and to cut a rug! Fishing, music, the stars, hunting, camping-Lilly Bay, gardening, making real Maine Maple Syrup, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots were his favorite past times. He was a cook in the Navy/Seabees, owned and cooked at the Allen's Avenue Coffee Shop and The Outlet on Sabbathday Lake. Don had a series of vending machines but he mostly enjoyed driving tractor-trailer.Kindly join us for a graveside service at the Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal on Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Immediately following there will be a gathering to celebrate his life at the Amvets Post, 851 Lawrence Rd. in Durham.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com