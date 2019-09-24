Donald Maynard Packard (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Pownal, ME
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Amvets Post
851 Lawrence Rd.
Durham, ME
Obituary
WESTBROOK - Donald Maynard Packard was born in Portland on Dec. 4, 1926 to Ralph A. and Leona Spoffard and he died in peace on August 29, 2019. His siblings are/were Patty, Dolores, Earl, Roy, Carlton, Ruth, Gerry and Barbara. Don had many, many friends, nieces, nephews and cousins who he continued to adore during his life.

Don's love of his life was Ida May Eastman. They were married for 64 years during which he cared for her devotedly. Their children were/are, Donna May, Donald Edward, Ralph Maynard, Bradford Wayne and Heidi Lynn; grandchildren are/were Robert, Earnest, Dawn, Tara, Leigh, Ralph Jr., Todd, Travis, Rebecca, Amy, Rachel, Nicholas and Joshua; great-grandchildren are Alex, Morgan, Keith, Brittney, George, Jonah, Nathanal, Madison, Gregory, Dakotah, Jasmine, Bryson, Alexis, Sa'rya, Collin, Devin, Laurie, Tristen, Charlie, Norah, Dominic, McKenzie, Jordan and Faye. He also has two great-great-children!

Don loved his animals, to play guitar and to cut a rug! Fishing, music, the stars, hunting, camping-Lilly Bay, gardening, making real Maine Maple Syrup, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots were his favorite past times. He was a cook in the Navy/Seabees, owned and cooked at the Allen's Avenue Coffee Shop and The Outlet on Sabbathday Lake. Don had a series of vending machines but he mostly enjoyed driving tractor-trailer.

Kindly join us for a graveside service at the Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal on Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Immediately following there will be a gathering to celebrate his life at the Amvets Post, 851 Lawrence Rd. in Durham.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019
