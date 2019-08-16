BRUNSWICK - Donald M. Trice, 92, of Maquoit Road, died Wednesday, August 14, at Mid Coast Hospital.
He was born in Allisona, Tenn., on Jan. 28, 1927, the son of Grover and Carrie McCall Trice. Donald attended Tennessee schools joining the Navy in January of 1945. Donald had a long productive Navy Career retiring in August of 1970 as a chief petty officer.
During his Navy career he served on the USS Philipine Sea, USS Salerno Bay, USS Siboneay Bay, USS Cromwell and the USS Glennon. In 1966 Donald came to Brunswick. Donald worked at the Navy Exchange and then the commissary store.
In the early '70s Don owned and operated Uncle Don's Fish and Chips on the Bath Road. Don also worked as a bartender at several area bars and was club manager of the American Legion Post 202 in Topsham for eight years.
He was a member of the Topsham American Legion Post 202, The Fleet Reserve Association and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Surviving are two sisters, Jessie Bennett of College Grove, Tenn.; Peggy Johnson of Franklin, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by his companion, Eva Smith Crocker of Brunswick. Donald served as a second father to Linda Ward (Jeff) of Brunswick; Donna Richardson (Keith) of Cundy's Harbor; Wanda Smith of Brunswick, Dianna Smith of Brunswick, Donald "Sonny" Smith Jr. of Brunswick and their extended families.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 21st at 11 AM at Stetson's Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A committal service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon, Road Augusta, Maine 04330.
Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019