SANFORD - Donald M. Roy, 47, of Sanford passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2019 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald M. Roy.
He worked as a mechanic at Twin City Radiator in Biddeford, Midas Muffler in Sanford and Paulin's in Arundel. He also loved to tinker with family and friend's vehicles when they needed work.
He leaves behind his parents, Carlene and Michael Roy of Shapleigh; one brother, Marc, from Connecticut and one sister, Karen Maberry, from West Newfield. Donald also leaves behind one daughter, Alyssa, who was the light of his life.
Donald was cremated by Chad Poitras Cremation of Buxton.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Springvale, in the spring.
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019