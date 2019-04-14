Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lawrence Timmons. View Sign

WINDHAM - Donald "Donnie" Lawrence Timmons passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 8, 2018 following a brief battle with cancer. Donnie was diagnosed with terminal colon and pancreatic cancer that took him from his loving family seven weeks later at the age of 56. Donnie will always be remembered for how he loved his family, spending most of his time caring for them and very little time on himself.



Born in Westbrook on July 25, 1962, Donnie left Maine in 1981 to work at Northrop located in Norwood, Mass. in the metrology lab for 15 years. When Northrop merged with Grumman Allied Signal, he spent 3 years setting up the new Metrology lab in Hartford, Conn. Donnie then left and became employed at GE in Hooksett, N.H. where he spent the rest of his career.



When Donnie took time for himself, he loved walking on the beach with his wife and their beloved miniature pinchers, taking in the calming sounds of the ocean and seagulls.



Donnie is survived by his wife, Linda Levesque, with whom he spent 29 years; their miniature pinschers, Willie, who passed four weeks later, and Macey; his brother, Robert D. Timmons, who lost his battle with cancer two months after Donnie. In addition, he leaves his in-laws Aurele and Beverly, sister-in-law Laura; nephews David, Bobbi, and Dickie, nieces Elizabeth and Terri; and many great nieces and nephews. Donnie also leaves behind his nephew Raymond Timmons and his wife Vickie Timmons, with whom he had a very special bond.



Donnie was predeceased by his father Bill, mother Flora; brother Ray, and his sister Kay.



A graveside service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at







434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

