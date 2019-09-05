|
YARMOUTH - Fondly known as Mr. Ham, Hamster, and Hammie, Donald Henry Hamalainen, 75, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on August 29, 2019. He succumbed to an aggressive form of Parkinson's after a long, brave struggle surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born to Dorothy and David Hamalainen of W. Rockport, Maine on Nov. 21, 1943. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1962 and the former Gorham State Teachers College in 1966 earning a bachelor's degree in Music Education. During his time in college he met his future wife, Carol Donovan of Stonington, who shared his love of music.
Don began his teaching career in Old Orchard Beach and served as music director from 1966-'71. During this time, he was instrumental in the initiation and promotion of the Stage Band ensemble format. A born performer and showman, Ham played Hammond organ in a 4-person combo, gigging at various locales throughout southern Maine. Daughters Beth and Bonnie were born during this period; as a dear friend wrote, "Don was outnumbered from this point on."
It was off to The County (Aroostook) for new adventures in 1971 where he built a strong concert and stage band program in Fort Fairfield. Highlights included welcoming former President Nixon to Loring Air Force Base and winning his division's Stage Band State Title in 1981. Don's extracurricular activities included serving as organist and choir director at St. Denis Catholic Church, driving a farm truck during potato harvest, and gigging at the Aroostook Valley Country Club. Don took the family camping in the Canadian provinces and snowmobiled and ice-fished avidly. He and Carol established lifelong friendships with many during this active and memorable ten-year span.
In 1981 Don headed south again serving as middle- and high school band instructor at Yarmouth. Over the course of three years he grew the concert band from less than 20 to over 60 members and, once again, started a stage band. He was a proud baritone in the Sacred Heart Church choir and began his second career as commercial landscape gardener (Ham's Green Thumb). Whenever possible, there was always boating and fishing. He spent the remaining nine years of his teaching career at Gray-New Gloucester where he continued his focus with concert- and stage bands, performed annually at Old Home Days, and expanded his circle of friends.
After retiring from teaching, Don took Ham's Green Thumb to the next level tending commercial properties in Yarmouth, Freeport, and Topsham. During the '90s Don fished and camped, performed with the Sacred Heart Church Choir twice internationally, and acquired the second love of his life: a 1970 Olds Cutlass Convertible which he enjoyed showing off in the Freeport 4th of July and Yarmouth Clam Festival parades. In the 2000s, Don and Carol rediscovered their musical roots and joined the Greater Freeport Community Chorus (GFCC). Grandchildren Lucia and Andrew got to play with Grampie – camping at Lake Saint George, riding the mower around the garden, driving in parades, and eating shedders. An important part of Don's routine for 18 years was attending weekly meetings first in Brunswick and then on Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Don's recent 9+year battle with a debilitating form of Parkinson's eventually deprived him of his ability to play music, walk, and even talk. Fortunately, he was able to retain his wonderful smile for most of that time and his sense of humor until the very end. He will be forever remembered for his stories, broad grin, and deep laughter.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Dot and David Hamalainen, and sister-in-law Jean Hamalainen. Ham is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Carol; his two daughters, Beth Smithson and her husband Kevin, Bonnie Hamalainen and her wife Jamie Barnett; two grandchildren, Lucia Smithson and Andrew Smithson; brother Robert Hamalainen and wife Pat; nephew Dan (Maureen and children), niece Anita (Scott and children), and nephew Jimmy (Yami and children); and several cousins.
The Hamalainen family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the many who assisted, loved, and cared for Don: VNA Homecare and Hospice – Vanessa and Jimmy; caregivers Hollie and Catherine; David and other neighbors; Knights of Columbus and church family. We will be forever grateful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Sept. 7, at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St, Yarmouth.
In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation in Don's honor to the:
Greater Freeport
Community Chorus
P.O. Box 51
Freeport, ME
(checks only) or
a local musical
organization or
animal shelter or
biomedical research organization of your choice
