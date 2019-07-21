PORTLAND - Donald G. MacKenzie Jr., 66, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after suffering a heart attack at his home.
Donnie was born in Portland to Addie J. (Murphy) MacKenzie and Donald G. MacKenzie Sr. on July 18, 1952. He attended Deering High School.
He met the love of his life, Marie, whom he affectionately called "Lovey," on a blind date and they were married in 1976. They were married for 40 years until Marie's death in 2016.
Donnie, or Mackie as he was called by his friends and co-workers, worked primarily in the taxi business and previously owned his own companies, Jetport Taxi and Kleen Taxi. At the time of his death he was employed as a driver for ASAP Taxi. Donnie had a soft and generous heart and never hesitated to help others out. He would randomly pre-pay for coffee for his only sister at a Dunkin' Donuts, give his nieces and nephews a ride home from the Old Port after a night out, or just carry in groceries for any of his fares that needed a little help. He was fortunate to have many wonderful friends who thought the world of him. Above all, however, are five grandchildren who were the light of his life and absolutely adored him.
Besides his beloved wife Marie, Donnie was predeceased by his parents and oldest brother, Kenneth J. MacKenzie.
He is survived by his daughter, Annette MacKenzie and her children, Drew, Michaela, Patricia, Megan and Carly (whom he affectionately called "Buddy") of Portland; his brother Stephen (Carol) MacKenzie of Westbrook; his sister, Patricia (Henry) Remington of South Portland, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
There will be no funeral or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To view Donnie's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com.
Contributions in Donnie's memory may be made to:
Cardiology Memorial Fund
Maine Medical Center Attn: Philanthropy
22 Bramhall Street
Portland, ME 04102
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019