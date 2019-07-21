Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald G. MacKenzie Jr.. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - Donald G. MacKenzie Jr., 66, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after suffering a heart attack at his home.



Donnie was born in Portland to Addie J. (Murphy) MacKenzie and Donald G. MacKenzie Sr. on July 18, 1952. He attended Deering High School.



He met the love of his life, Marie, whom he affectionately called "Lovey," on a blind date and they were married in 1976. They were married for 40 years until Marie's death in 2016.



Donnie, or Mackie as he was called by his friends and co-workers, worked primarily in the taxi business and previously owned his own companies, Jetport Taxi and Kleen Taxi. At the time of his death he was employed as a driver for ASAP Taxi. Donnie had a soft and generous heart and never hesitated to help others out. He would randomly pre-pay for coffee for his only sister at a Dunkin' Donuts, give his nieces and nephews a ride home from the Old Port after a night out, or just carry in groceries for any of his fares that needed a little help. He was fortunate to have many wonderful friends who thought the world of him. Above all, however, are five grandchildren who were the light of his life and absolutely adored him.



Besides his beloved wife Marie, Donnie was predeceased by his parents and oldest brother, Kenneth J. MacKenzie.



He is survived by his daughter, Annette MacKenzie and her children, Drew, Michaela, Patricia, Megan and Carly (whom he affectionately called "Buddy") of Portland; his brother Stephen (Carol) MacKenzie of Westbrook; his sister, Patricia (Henry) Remington of South Portland, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.



There will be no funeral or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To view Donnie's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Contributions in Donnie's memory may be made to:



Cardiology Memorial Fund



Maine Medical Center Attn: Philanthropy



22 Bramhall Street



Portland, ME 04102







PORTLAND - Donald G. MacKenzie Jr., 66, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Maine Medical Center after suffering a heart attack at his home.Donnie was born in Portland to Addie J. (Murphy) MacKenzie and Donald G. MacKenzie Sr. on July 18, 1952. He attended Deering High School.He met the love of his life, Marie, whom he affectionately called "Lovey," on a blind date and they were married in 1976. They were married for 40 years until Marie's death in 2016.Donnie, or Mackie as he was called by his friends and co-workers, worked primarily in the taxi business and previously owned his own companies, Jetport Taxi and Kleen Taxi. At the time of his death he was employed as a driver for ASAP Taxi. Donnie had a soft and generous heart and never hesitated to help others out. He would randomly pre-pay for coffee for his only sister at a Dunkin' Donuts, give his nieces and nephews a ride home from the Old Port after a night out, or just carry in groceries for any of his fares that needed a little help. He was fortunate to have many wonderful friends who thought the world of him. Above all, however, are five grandchildren who were the light of his life and absolutely adored him.Besides his beloved wife Marie, Donnie was predeceased by his parents and oldest brother, Kenneth J. MacKenzie.He is survived by his daughter, Annette MacKenzie and her children, Drew, Michaela, Patricia, Megan and Carly (whom he affectionately called "Buddy") of Portland; his brother Stephen (Carol) MacKenzie of Westbrook; his sister, Patricia (Henry) Remington of South Portland, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.There will be no funeral or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To view Donnie's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Contributions in Donnie's memory may be made to:Cardiology Memorial FundMaine Medical Center Attn: Philanthropy22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME 04102 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com