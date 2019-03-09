Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Farnham Sr.. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald E. Farnham Sr., 88, passed away at his residence with his wife, Patricia, by his side, on March 5, 2019. Don was born in Portland, Maine, the son of Guy and Beaulah (Gray) Farnham.Don grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High school in 1948. Don started his career with Colonial Supply - Wholesale Plumbing and Heating in Portland in 1965, retiring in 1998 after a successful 33-year career, becoming a lifetime member of PHCC of Maine.In his retirement, he worked several small jobs, including his time at Redlon and Johnson for five years, Maine Hardware for five years and for UBER as a driver until his health no longer allowed him to drive. He was "the best UBER driver ever," giving over 12,500 rides that he documented in his notebook.Don, whom some may know as either "Piano Man" or by his CB handle "Snowman," enjoyed playing the piano in the lobby at MMC for many years. When he wasn't playing the piano, he enjoyed traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, playing on the computer, woodworking (whether it was building furniture or doing home improvement projects), snow blowing the yard, gardening, and watching the Patriots and the Red Sox.He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Farnham. His big heart and beautiful mind will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Seely) Farnham; his daughter, DeeDee and her husband, Dan Dusseault, of Naples; his three sons, Michael Farnham of Poland, Donald Jr. and his wife, Stephanie Farnham, of California, and David and his wife, Olga Farnham, of Nevada; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Don's life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, 04106.Family burial services will be private. To view Don's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald E. Farnham Sr., 88, passed away at his residence with his wife, Patricia, by his side, on March 5, 2019. Don was born in Portland, Maine, the son of Guy and Beaulah (Gray) Farnham.Don grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High school in 1948. Don started his career with Colonial Supply - Wholesale Plumbing and Heating in Portland in 1965, retiring in 1998 after a successful 33-year career, becoming a lifetime member of PHCC of Maine.In his retirement, he worked several small jobs, including his time at Redlon and Johnson for five years, Maine Hardware for five years and for UBER as a driver until his health no longer allowed him to drive. He was "the best UBER driver ever," giving over 12,500 rides that he documented in his notebook.Don, whom some may know as either "Piano Man" or by his CB handle "Snowman," enjoyed playing the piano in the lobby at MMC for many years. When he wasn't playing the piano, he enjoyed traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, playing on the computer, woodworking (whether it was building furniture or doing home improvement projects), snow blowing the yard, gardening, and watching the Patriots and the Red Sox.He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Farnham. His big heart and beautiful mind will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Seely) Farnham; his daughter, DeeDee and her husband, Dan Dusseault, of Naples; his three sons, Michael Farnham of Poland, Donald Jr. and his wife, Stephanie Farnham, of California, and David and his wife, Olga Farnham, of Nevada; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Don's life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, 04106.Family burial services will be private. To view Don's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com