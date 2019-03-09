SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald E. Farnham Sr., 88, passed away at his residence with his wife, Patricia, by his side, on March 5, 2019. Don was born in Portland, Maine, the son of Guy and Beaulah (Gray) Farnham.Don grew up in Portland, graduating from Deering High school in 1948. Don started his career with Colonial Supply - Wholesale Plumbing and Heating in Portland in 1965, retiring in 1998 after a successful 33-year career, becoming a lifetime member of PHCC of Maine.In his retirement, he worked several small jobs, including his time at Redlon and Johnson for five years, Maine Hardware for five years and for UBER as a driver until his health no longer allowed him to drive. He was "the best UBER driver ever," giving over 12,500 rides that he documented in his notebook.Don, whom some may know as either "Piano Man" or by his CB handle "Snowman," enjoyed playing the piano in the lobby at MMC for many years. When he wasn't playing the piano, he enjoyed traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, playing on the computer, woodworking (whether it was building furniture or doing home improvement projects), snow blowing the yard, gardening, and watching the Patriots and the Red Sox.He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Farnham. His big heart and beautiful mind will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Seely) Farnham; his daughter, DeeDee and her husband, Dan Dusseault, of Naples; his three sons, Michael Farnham of Poland, Donald Jr. and his wife, Stephanie Farnham, of California, and David and his wife, Olga Farnham, of Nevada; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Don's life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine, 04106.Family burial services will be private. To view Don's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019