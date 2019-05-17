EAST BALDWIN - Donald E. Drown, 87, formerly of Woburn, Mass., passed away in East Baldwin, on May 12, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (Reardon) Drown. Devoted father of Diann L. Drown, of Maine, and the late David E. Drown.
Don was predeceased by his brothers, sisters and spouses: James Drown and his wife "Effie," Ruth Graney, Edward Drown and his wife, Jean and Edna Roland and her husband, Howard.
A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, Mass. on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, Tuesday evening 3-7 p.m.
Remembrances may be made in Don's honor to the
Friends of Woburn Veteran's
144 School Street
Woburn, MA 01801
or to the
Jimmy Fund
10 Brookline Place West
6th Floor
Brookline, MA 02445
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019