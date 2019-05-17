Donald E. Drown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Drown.
Service Information
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA
01801
(781)-933-0400
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Obituary

EAST BALDWIN - Donald E. Drown, 87, formerly of Woburn, Mass., passed away in East Baldwin, on May 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. (Reardon) Drown. Devoted father of Diann L. Drown, of Maine, and the late David E. Drown.

Don was predeceased by his brothers, sisters and spouses: James Drown and his wife "Effie," Ruth Graney, Edward Drown and his wife, Jean and Edna Roland and her husband, Howard.

A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, Mass. on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, Tuesday evening 3-7 p.m.

Remembrances may be made in Don's honor to the

Friends of Woburn Veteran's

144 School Street

Woburn, MA 01801

or to the

Jimmy Fund

10 Brookline Place West

6th Floor

Brookline, MA 02445

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com