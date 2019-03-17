SOUTH PORTLAND - Donald B. Burnell, 84, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Cumberland, the son of Guy A. and Elsie (Brydon) Burnell.Donald graduated from Greely High School. He was employed with the Portland Pipeline for 41 years. Following his retirement, he worked for General Courier, TD North Bank, and Enterprise.He was a well-known Red Riot supporter, and never missed a basketball game! He coached many Farm League teams in South Portland.Donald enjoyed family and friends time at their camp in Turner, playing cribbage with Barb, Beth, and Steve. He was a great teller of jokes.He was an active member of the Thornton Heights United Methodist ChurchDonald was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Elsie Burnell; brother, David Burnell; sister, Jean Crawford; grandson, Bryan King.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice Grass Burnell; children, Susan Buckley and husband, Harry, of Bowdoin, Sandra Stiles and husband, Robert, of Raymond, Paul Burnell and wife, Hope, of Biddeford, Linda Houseknecht of Florida, Stephen Burnell and wife, Pat, of Missouri, Tim Burnell and wife, Ann, of Texas; sister, Margie and Chuck Eames of Westbrook; sister, Barbara Thompson of Portland; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland..In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donald's name to the South Portland Boosters Club.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald B. Burnell.
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019