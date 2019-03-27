Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald A. Hatt. View Sign

MACHIAS - Donald A. Hatt, 88, of Kennebec Road, died peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer, his loving family was by his side.Donnie was born in New Brunswick, Canada, on June 1, 1930, the son of Cecil Allen Hatt and Olevia Marcedas McKeown Clemons of Machias. He graduated from Machias High School in the class of 1948. He enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1948-1952, during the Korean War , as an electricians mate second class "EM2C", aboard the USS Hugh Purvis DD 709.Upon returning home from the Navy he married the love of his life, Helen M. Leighton, at the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias on Oct. 17, 1952. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last year.Donnie worked for a short time for Parker Electric before going to work with the New England Telephone Company in 1953 where he worked as a lineman for 33 years, retiring in 1986. Also in 1952, he joined the Machias Fire Department where he served many years as captain and, along with his wife, Helen, started the Christmas for Kids Program, which provided toys and clothing for less fortunate families in Washington County. In 1963, Donnie and Helen built their Cottage on Fulton Lake which provided many great memories for both family and friends who had the chance to visit during the summer and fall months. Fireworks over the lake, water skiing, canoeing, riding mini bikes, games of hide and seek, and bean suppers, all made for great memories on the lake.Donnie was a life member of the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias, Howard Lodge #91, the Anah Temple Shrine, OES Chapter #83, member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a longtime member of the Good Sam Club where he served as wagon master for many years, longtime volunteer and supporter of Special Olympics Maine, life member of the VFW Machias Post, American Legion Post #9, and the Machias Men's Bowling League. He served on the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Machias and on the Board of Assessors.Donnie loved hunting and fishing. He was a great handyman that could fix anything. He enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends, Saturday nights at the Whitman's and target shooting on Sunday afternoons. Together, he and Helen enjoyed towing their fifth-wheel camper to Florida for 25 winters, where they made lifelong friends and loved hosting family for winter visits.Donnie was predeceased by a brother, Dale F. Clemons; a special adopted son, Mark Larose. He is survived by his wife, Helen L. Hatt of Machias/Bangor; two sons, Sandy and his wife, Kim Hatt, of Holden, and Danny R. Hatt and his partner, Donald J. Chouinard, of Portland; three grandchildren, Marcedas K. (Hatt) and her husband, Justin O'Toole, of Saco, Jason Hatt of Brewer and Kelly Hatt of Hermon; two adopted grandsons, Mark Alan Larose of Florida, and Matthew Larose of Massachusetts; a half brother, Dennis Hatt of Virginia; sister-in-law, Jean M. Clemons of Machias; adopted daughter-in-law, Debbie Larose-Jordan of Maryland; several very special nieces and nephews, whom Donnie loved very much. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laurie and Ronny Hayward for all of their help, love and always being there when we needed them. Also to Carissa, Donna, Katie and the staff of Northern Light Hospice for the great care they gave to our father and continue to provide to our mother. Visiting hours celebrating Donnie's life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A funeral service will be held in the spring at Centre Street Congregational Church, Centre Street, Machias. Burial will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery. To view Donnie's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Those who wish may make contributions in Donnie's memory to:Toys for Tots, c/o the Reindeer Ball20 Sturdivant RoadCumberland, ME 04110 Funeral Home Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

172 State Street

Portland , ME 04101

