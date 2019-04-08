Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don L. Green. View Sign

BRUNSWICK - Don L. Green, 91, Brunswick, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Barnstable, Mass., Oct. 10, 1927, the son of J. Arthur Green and Madeline Morton Green.He was educated in Anson and Madison schools and graduate from Farmington High School in 1945.He served in the U S. Navy from 1945-1947. He attended the University of Maine, Orono, and graduated from Bowling Green University, class of 1955. He got his master's plus from Southern Maine. He began his teaching career at Windham High School, and moved to Brunswick High School in 1959, where he taught and coached until 1976.In 1952, he married Beula Blanchard Green, in Farmington.In 1973, he and his wife built the Brunswick Indoor Tennis Club on Harpswell Road. They owned and operated it until 1983. In 1984, he went into real estate sales and development, from which he retired in 2000. This enabled him to play more golf and tennis.He is survived by his wife, Beula; a son, Jere A. Green and his wife, Sandra, of Harpswell; a son, Jay of Franklinton, N.C.; a daughter, Jo Anna of Richmond, Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Green, David Green and Zachary Green; brother, Joe and his wife, Arlette, of Brooksville, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Beverly Green McGarry; and brother, Richard F. Green.A luncheon will be held at the Masonic Hall at 65 Baribeau Dr., in Brunswick, on Friday, April 12, at 11 a.m. Please come prepared to share your remembrances of Don. Arrangements are by Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at







29 Federal St

Brunswick , ME 04011

