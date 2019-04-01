Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Dominic Joseph Sette-Ducati. View Sign

FALMOUTH - Dr. Dominic Joseph Sette-Ducati, M.D., 87, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on March 29, 2019. Dominic was born on Aug. 29, 1931, in New York City. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Setteducati.Dominic, or "Dr. Dom" as he was fondly referred to, grew up in the Bronx. After graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1948, he graduated from New York University in 1952. Dominic then enlisted in the Air Force until he decided to pursue a career in medicine. He attended the University of Rome, Italy Medical school, graduating in 1963. Dr. Dom completed a neurology residency at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City. There, he met his wife, Rhea McBurney. He settled in Albany, N.Y., where he established his neurology practice and raised his family. He was medical director of The Cerebal Palsy Center and on staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Albany Medical Center. He had a busy private practice for 30 years. He retired to Falmouth, Maine in 2007.When he wasn't treating patients, he loved traveling with the exception of leaving his favorite dog, Giancarlo. One of his prime destinations was Cape Cod. He would spend countless hours shell fishing, relaxing at the beach or strolling the shoreline to find sea glass to add to his collection. Dominic also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren at the beach.He is survived by companion, Carol Sciacca; his sisters, Amelia Richman of Portland, Ore., and Antionette Amirante of Raleigh N.C.; sons, Stephen, David, wife, Amy, and Timothy, wife Susan; and grandsons, Owen, Jack, Tibor, Alex and Braeden.Visiting hours celebrating Dr. Dom's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. To view Dr. Dom's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Dom's memory to:Northern LightHome Care & HospicePO Box 931Bangor, ME 04402 Funeral Home Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services

