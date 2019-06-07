WESTBROOK - Dolores Terrano O'Blenes of Westbrook passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. She was a resident of Springbrook Genesis Health Care in Westbrook.
She was born on June 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Carlo and Cecelia Terrano. She was educated in the Portland school system before moving back to Massachusetts to work many years in the shoe factories. In her later years, she became a foster mother for over 451 children over a 20-year period and was honored by the State of Massachusetts for her service to so many children before returning to Portland at the age of 61.
Dolores loved music and at an early age of 12 or 13 sang on the radio show called the "Talent Club". She sang, tap danced and played the guitar. Dolores was the life of every music event at Springbrook – swaying and dancing to the music and humming all the songs! Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she opened her house up to family, friends, and neighbors every year on Christmas Eve doing all the cooking on her own. She was a fantastic cook and her decorating was just beautiful. She had an eye for interior decorating and always had a beautiful home.
Dolores enjoyed the Red Sox, boxing matches and horse races. She loved animal's, especially cats, dogs, and parrots own all of them throughout her life.
Dolores leaves behind her daughter Shiloh and her husband Joseph Peck of South Portland, daughter Naomi Locke, daughter Dolores Pierce; and brother Philip Terrano of Buxton; eight grandchildren; 19 nieces and nephews; and 32 great nieces and nephews.
The family invites you to attend a time of visitation on Sunday June 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on June 10, at 10:00 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, with a committal service to follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.
Donations may be made in Dolores name to:
Compassus Hospice
163 US Route One
Scarborough ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 7, 2019