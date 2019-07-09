Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores A. McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Graveside service 11:00 AM Varney Cemetery Brunswick , ME View Map Obituary

TOPSHAM - Dolores A. McDaniel, 83, of Topsham, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence with family at her side.Dolores was born in Harpswell on June 10, 1936, a daughter of Paul J. and Jessie V. (Pinkham) Cady. She was educated in Portland Schools.For most of her life, Dolores worked in Food Service for local healthcare facilities including Amenity Manor and Brunswick Regional Hospital. She had also worked at Arby's in Topsham, the golf course at Brunswick Naval Air Station as well as its commissary. She was a member of the Lisbon Free Baptist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary in South Portland. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and her puzzle books, but especially loved spending time with her family.Besides her parents, Dolores is predeceased by her husband, George H. McDaniel who died on November 20, 1970; two brothers, Clifford Cady and Steven Cady; and two sisters, Margaret Linscott and Helen Hutchins.She leaves behind two daughters, Maureen Gavett and her husband, Charles of South Portland, and Paula Carson of Topsham; two sons, Mark McDaniel and George McDaniel, both of Topsham; a brother, Alan Cady and his wife, Marlys of Dublin, GA; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 11 at Varney Cemetery, Pine Street in Brunswick. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at



Memorial donations



can be made to:



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 US Route #1, Suite 250



Falmouth, ME 04105







TOPSHAM - Dolores A. McDaniel, 83, of Topsham, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence with family at her side.Dolores was born in Harpswell on June 10, 1936, a daughter of Paul J. and Jessie V. (Pinkham) Cady. She was educated in Portland Schools.For most of her life, Dolores worked in Food Service for local healthcare facilities including Amenity Manor and Brunswick Regional Hospital. She had also worked at Arby's in Topsham, the golf course at Brunswick Naval Air Station as well as its commissary. She was a member of the Lisbon Free Baptist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary in South Portland. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and her puzzle books, but especially loved spending time with her family.Besides her parents, Dolores is predeceased by her husband, George H. McDaniel who died on November 20, 1970; two brothers, Clifford Cady and Steven Cady; and two sisters, Margaret Linscott and Helen Hutchins.She leaves behind two daughters, Maureen Gavett and her husband, Charles of South Portland, and Paula Carson of Topsham; two sons, Mark McDaniel and George McDaniel, both of Topsham; a brother, Alan Cady and his wife, Marlys of Dublin, GA; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 11 at Varney Cemetery, Pine Street in Brunswick. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com Memorial donationscan be made to:Maine Cancer Foundation170 US Route #1, Suite 250Falmouth, ME 04105 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com