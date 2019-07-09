Dolores A. McDaniel (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-725-5511
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Varney Cemetery
Brunswick, ME
View Map
Obituary

TOPSHAM - Dolores A. McDaniel, 83, of Topsham, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence with family at her side.Dolores was born in Harpswell on June 10, 1936, a daughter of Paul J. and Jessie V. (Pinkham) Cady. She was educated in Portland Schools.For most of her life, Dolores worked in Food Service for local healthcare facilities including Amenity Manor and Brunswick Regional Hospital. She had also worked at Arby's in Topsham, the golf course at Brunswick Naval Air Station as well as its commissary. She was a member of the Lisbon Free Baptist Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary in South Portland. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and her puzzle books, but especially loved spending time with her family.Besides her parents, Dolores is predeceased by her husband, George H. McDaniel who died on November 20, 1970; two brothers, Clifford Cady and Steven Cady; and two sisters, Margaret Linscott and Helen Hutchins.She leaves behind two daughters, Maureen Gavett and her husband, Charles of South Portland, and Paula Carson of Topsham; two sons, Mark McDaniel and George McDaniel, both of Topsham; a brother, Alan Cady and his wife, Marlys of Dublin, GA; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 11AM Thursday, July 11 at Varney Cemetery, Pine Street in Brunswick. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com

Memorial donations

can be made to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Route #1, Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019
