|
SCARBOROUGH - Dirk Marshall Gleysteen, 88, of Scarborough, Maine, passed peacefully on April 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of so many family and friends. Dirk was born in 1930 to Graham and Orletha Gleysteen in Marietta, Ohio. Dirk graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1952, and was later drafted into the Army. He proudly served his country at Fort Knox, Ky., working on development programs for what later would be the space program. Dirk met his future wife, Mary Linda Kelly of Pittsburgh, while home on leave. Linda would become the love of his life, Dirk's true soul mate. Dirk and Linda married in 1956, and shortly after was hired by the Fisher Scientific Company, which was to be his employer for most of his life. Dirk excelled at salesmanship, and won many sales awards and trips throughout his many years of service. Dirk was predeceased by his mother, Orletha (1936); father, Graham; and stepmother, Mary (1973); sister, Emily; and brother, John. Cherishing his life, Dirk leaves his wife, Linda, of 62 years. He also leaves daughter, Ann (Michael) Smith of Asheville, N.C.; son, Dirk (Diana) of Milford, Del.; and son Eric (Betsy) of Scarborough, Maine. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Paul and Lucie, Sam and Kelly, and Tara, John, and Angela. And one great-grandson, Mark. Not to be forgotten, his beloved Shetland Sheepdog, Gus.Dirk loved his wife Linda more than life itself. They were inseparable, and through good times and bad, just being together made life wonderful. He also adored his children. Dirk was a natural family man and a people person. Armed with a fantastic sense of humor and an outgoing personality, he could make the most distant stranger feel like family. Dirk enjoyed traveling, vacationing at the Outer Banks, N.C., visiting his children, and the family farm in Minnesota. His interests also included cars and motorcycles (which he enjoyed into his 70s), and was an avid reader. He treasured daily afternoon time with his wife, family and friends as they were available - typically with a martini.88 years was not enough for those he left behind. However, Dirk led a full and happy life, and left us so many wonderful memories. Thanks be to God!A memorial service celebrating Dirk's life will be at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine 04106, on Saturday, April 13. Visitation from noon- 2 p.m., with a service and reception to follow.Any donations would be welcomed for:Veterans Count, An Easter Seals of Maine Programor for the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dirk Marshall Gleysteen.
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|