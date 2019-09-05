Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne L. Gleeson. View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Woodlands Country Club 39 Woods Road Falmouth , ME View Map Service 3:00 PM Woodlands Country Club 39 Woods Road Falmouth , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Dianne L. Gleeson, 74, of Cumberland Foreside and Sarasota, Fla. died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



Dianne will be forever remembered as a generous, kind, high energy prankster, who was beautiful and caring on the inside and out.



Dianne's greatest joy in life was her family. She valued spending quality time together no mat-ter the time, place, or activity. She steadfastly served as the matriarch of the family and she was a loving caretaker, cheerleader, counselor, problem solver, event planner, travel agent, and project manager. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Dianne was born in Elmira, N.Y. She graduated from Vestal High School in 1962 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Adelphi University in 1966. While attending Adelphi, Dianne met the love of her life, David Gleeson. They were married at Twin Orchards Baptist Church in Vestal, N.Y. on Sept. 24, 1966.



Dianne began her nursing career at Camp Kue U.S.



In 1974, they moved to Maine to raise their family. Dianne then joined the nursing staff at Maine Medical Center. She also worked for Community Health Services as a home hospice nurse. She finished her nursing career as an occupational nurse at L.L Bean, where she worked for over 20 years before retiring in 2014. During her career as a nurse, she profoundly touched many lives and formed long lasting bonds with her patients and co-workers.



She also worked seasonally for L.L Bean in various capacities beginning in 1979. She modeled in several L.L. Bean catalogs and participated in the company's first fly fishing video. An image of her, along with her fellow fly fishermen from that video, was selected for the mural at the main entrance to L.L. Beans flagship store in Freeport, where it stood for decades.



Dianne also played a crucial role in the operations of David's State Farm Insurance Agency for over 30 years, and she ran the administrative and financial operations for her daughter and son-in-law Rob's businesses until her passing.



In 1999, Dianne and David began to spend their winters in Sarasota, Fla. She was a longtime member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and was member of the bell choir. She had a deep faith in God throughout her life and lived her life in his service.



Dianne and David purchased a home on Frye Island in 2001, where she formed a lovely community of friends and enjoyed many happy years of beautiful Maine summers with her family.



Dianne was a longstanding member of the Portland Yacht Club, and she loved getting out on the water whenever she could. She was also a member of the Woodlands Club, an active member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority local chapter, a Brownie troop leader, and a volunteer in the Cumberland/ North Yarmouth schools. Dianne was an avid reader and also enjoyed golf, gardening, attending the ballet and opera. She built strong communities of friends everywhere she went.



Dianne was a pragmatist. When she understood her time was limited, she immediately began her bucket list. She completed not only one list, but two, traveling the world and relishing her time with friends and family.



Dianne is survived by her husband and best friend of 53 years, David S. Gleeson Sr. of Cumberland Foreside and Sarasota, Fla.; a daughter, Beth and her husband Rob Baldacci of Cumberland Foreside, a son, Scott and his wife Tamara Gleeson of Freeport; five grandchildren, Allie and Caroline Swaney and Teddy Baldacci of Cumberland Foreside, Will Gleeson of Freeport; and Bobby Baldacci and his wife Kate and their three children Stella, Dylan and Greta of Cumberland; a sister, Karen L. Day of Venice, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She has been reunited with her beloved parents, Lee and Dorothy Day and many good friends.



A celebration of Dianne's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Woodlands Country Club, 39 Woods Road, Falmouth. A time of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Sarasota, Fla. with burial in the National Cemetery, Sarasota. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Dianne's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those who wish may make contributions in Dianne's memory to



The Dempsey Center



29 Lowell Street 5th Flr.



Lewiston, ME 04240



or



The Center for Grieving Children



555 Forest Ave.



Portland, ME 04101







