BIDDEFORD - Diane I. Kandilakis, 72, of Biddeford, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Lewiston, the daughter of Rosario and Priscilla L. (Labbe) Gagnon. Diane was a graduate of Lisbon High School in 1964, and St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in 1967.On Nov. 25, 1978, she married Matheos Kandilakis in New York City.Diane had been employed as a registered nurse working in New York City before returning to Maine with her family. She retired from Maine Health where she worked in audit and compliance.Sharing with family and friends was her favorite pastime and granddaughter, Harlee, her greatest joy. Caring for others came first for Diane.Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Matheos Kandilakis in 2011; and her brother, Donald Gagnon in 1997.Surviving are: one daughter, Diana Kandilakis-Corson and husband, Glen, of Waterboro; one son, Evan Kandilakis; one granddaughter, Harlee Alana Corson; two brothers, Richard J. Gagnon and wife, Jackie, of Hayesville, N.C., and Raymond Gagnon and wife, Karla, of Bath; sister-in-law, Kathleen Gagnon of Kittery; many nieces and nephews and dear friends.There will be no visiting hours. Services and burial will be held in the late spring in Skowhegan. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit







