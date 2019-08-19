Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Graveside service 2:00 PM Hope Cemetery 1 Barnard Lane Kennebunk , ME View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Diane Claire Jack, 75, of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Beverly, Mass. with her family at her side following a period of failing health.



Diane was born August 17, 1943 in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of Amedee Joseph and Irene Maire Dumont LeBlanc, and is a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Topsfield, Mass., attended Salem Commercial Business School in Salem, Mass. and North Shore Community College, earning her associates degree in business.



She was employed with Cardinal Health Pharmaceuticals as a representative, and then managed several restaurants, including Bickford's and IHOP in the North Shore area.



Diane enjoyed fishing, gardening, gambling with her sister Nancy, having lunch with her girlfriends, and cooking and spending time with her family friends who called her "Meals on Wheels".



She is predeceased by her parents; husband Carleton Jack, and two sisters Patricia Sargent and Theresa Pyburn.



Survivors include her daughter Nancy Kiley of Beverly, Mass., stepson Douglas Hayden of Minneapolis, Minn., stepdaughters Lesley Hayden of Washington, DC and Heather Hayden Mason of Boston; brother Donald LeBlanc and his wife Peggy of Wellington, Maine, sister Nancy Wood of Lynn, Mass.; grandchildren Shauna Martin of Salem, Mass. and Adam Martin of Beverly, Mass.; great-grandchildren Isabella Moore of Salem, Mass. and Jameson Martin of Beverly, Mass.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family and friends are invited to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, to process to Hope Cemetery, 1 Barnard Lane, Kennebunk, for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Diane's Book of Memories Page at



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to:



The



51 US Route One, Suite M



Scarborough, ME 04074 or:







One Bowdoin Mill Island Ste. 300



Topsham, ME 04086







