PORTLAND - Diana Lynn Lewis born April 1, 1956, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019. Diana will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Diana had a huge heart, she came off like a bulldog, but was a real pussycat. Diana was predeceased by two sisters, Christine Bragdon and Carol King-Ioia. Diana leaves behind her most precious moments, her two sons, Gerald Lewis, Gabriel Lewis, and her daughter, Carolyn Lewis. Diana was the second child born out of 11 children. She is survived by brothers and sisters, Marty Bragdon, Paul Bragdon, Cathy Toppi, Cynthia Perron, Doris Dorval, Grace Barrows, Joan O'Brien, Charles King and her mother, Catherine King. Diana will be in our hearts and memories forever; may she rest in peace. There will be a graveside service at a later time.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019