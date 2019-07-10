|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
|
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:30 PM
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
SATELLITE, Fla. - Diana Lee Budroe Martin passed away unexpectedly at home. Diana was born Oct. 5, 1962 in Portland to Priscilla and John Budroe.
Growing up on a farm in West Buxton, she referred to her childhood with fond memories. During her school years, she loved softball and track. She excelled at the high jump and sprints and enjoyed watching her brother, Robert, play high school basketball for Bonny Eagle. Her love of softball had her playing on an adult league for many years with her sisters, Barbara and Pamela, before she moved to Florida for health reasons. She graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1980 then became a licensed cosmetologist after working in insurance and human resources.
Diana was an amazing, entrusting person and a survivor. She battled Crohn's Disease, breast cancer, fibromyalgia, and skin cancer. She was a faithful follower of God and attended Satellite Beach Methodist Church. Her mornings started sharing daily devotionals with her mother, Priscilla Budroe. She was the most giving person and often helped family and strangers (who would soon become her friends) in need. She truly felt it was better to give than to receive and lived her life by that adage.
Diana's favorite pastime was spending time with her family, whether it be relaxing on the beach, traveling, shopping sprees or quality time at home. She loved having her family and friends visit her in Florida and treated them like royalty. She took great pride in making everyone feel loved and welcomed. Her greatest joy was all her nieces and nephew and she was so proud of all their accomplishments in gymnastics, track, basketball and volleyball. She always made sure they knew just how much she loved them. Her love knew no bounds and they adored their "Aunti" and "Aunti Mama."
Her other loves were her "babies" as she affectionately called them. They were never her "pets". Bella, her Yorkie, was always by her side. Mauricio, Geovanni, Dimitri and Angelo were her 4 cats. They would travel to Maine with her for summers.
Diana was at peace near the ocean. It was here she found solace, comfort and a new beginning in her life. She and her sister, Pamela, would spend many late nights together talking, walking the beach with Bella, and watching sea turtles exit the ocean to lay eggs on Satellite Beach. Many beautiful memories were made looking for shells, sand dollars, dolphins and sea turtles.
Diana is predeceased by her sister, Barbara, and brother, John Michael. She is deeply missed by her parents, Priscilla and John Budroe of Saco; her sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Charles Elwell of Buxton; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kimberly Budroe of Windham; her nieces, Grace Elwell, Alexis Budroe, Lydia Budroe, Nicole Howard, and Ashley Calvert; her nephew, Mitchell Budroe; and several great nieces/nephews and cousins including Heidi Corbeil-Vire, Grayson Vire and Alexander Martin.
Visiting Hours by the Budroe Family will be held at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd. in Buxton, ME. on Sunday, July 14, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, burial to follow at family plot at Calvary Cemetary.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made in her honor to the
Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and/or the
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 10, 2019
|
|
|
|