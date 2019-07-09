Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana L. Martin. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Memorial service 6:30 PM Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 View Map Obituary

Satellite Beach, Fla.- Diana L. Martin, 56, Satellite Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home.Diana was born on Oct. 5, 1962, in Portland, Maine. She grew up in Buxton, Maine and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. She was a licensed cosmetologist in the State of Maine.Diana enjoyed her life filling the hearts of all animals; her beloved pets and wildlife she shared her world with. Turtles on the beach, dolphins swimming beside the boat, and birds singing their sweet songs especially loons and cardinals made her light up with joy.Her home was filled with wonderful smells from the kitchen and passionately, precisely kept flower gardens and landscapes.Friends were made wherever she went. Softball, working out, yoga, or just at the grocery store. Diana had a heart of gold and would help all that needed it.Family was most important to Diana. Favorite times include sunbathing on the beach with her sisters, holidays with her nieces and nephew, and traveling in the motorhome with her husband and their fur babies.Diana found comfort in studying her bible and attending church services.She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Robert Martin of Satellite Beach; parents, John Albert and Priscilla Carol Graham Budroe, of Saco; her sister, Pamela Elwell of Buxton; brother, Robert Budroe of Windham. Numerous nieces and one nephew.She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Johnson.Bob Martin and his family invite you to join us for visitation on Thursday, July 11, from 4:00-6:30 p.m., with a memorial service following at 6:30 p.m., to be held at Dolby, Blais, and Segee - Windham Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine.To express condolences or to participate in Diana's online tribute please visit







