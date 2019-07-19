Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devona Marie Downing. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Scarborough , ME View Map Graveside service Following Services Calvary Cemetery South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Devona Marie Downing (formerly Desjardins) of Portland passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 16, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 2, 1935. She grew up in Fort Fairfield, the first child of Alfred and Ellen Desjardins. While in high school she met the love of her life, N. Michael Downing "Mike" from Presque Isle. She graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1954.



After she attended nursing school for a year, she and Mike were married in 1955. After brief periods in Presque Isle and Bangor they finally settled in South Portland. They had four children, Paula (now McKinley) of Portland, Kimberly of Marblehead, Mass., Michael of Scarborough, and Timothy of South Portland. Devona and Mike took great pride in all of their children's accomplishments.



Devona and Mike had a true passion for their beloved Red Sox. In fact, they were in Shea Stadium for game six of the 1986 World Series, the infamous Bill Buckner game. It was a disappointment that took many years to get over. Sadly, Mike did not live long enough to see the Sox win a World Series. Devona ecstatically cheered on the Red Sox to each of their four World Series titles; her family will miss the late-night calls from Devona celebrating October Sox victories.



In January of 2002, after 46 years of marriage, Mike suffered a fatal heart attack while attending the Patriots' Snow Bowl game with family. Devona carried with her a deep love of Mike until her death.



For many years, Devona and Mike enjoyed raising show quality Doberman Pinschers, including a national champion. They drove their dogs to shows up and down the East Coast.



Devona and Mike had three grandchildren who brought them immense pride and joy: Kent McKinley of Providence, Rhode Island, Blaire McKinley of Boston, and Austin (son of Michael) of San Francisco. They were all able to be with Devona over the last days prior to her passing. Devona and Mike never missed a sporting event or dance recital if their grandchildren were preforming.



Devona was a fiercely strong and determined woman who survived several bouts of cancer. She was also a woman of great faith and was a long-term celebrant at Saint John's Catholic Church in South Portland, where she grieved at Mike's funeral and celebrated family weddings and christenings. She never her lost her faith and on her last day declared that she was going directly to heaven, after chastising her family for crying too much.



Devona loved to travel. She enjoyed spending time in Saint Augustine, Florida with many friends, including her great friends Judge Gene Carter and his wife Judy. She and Mike traveled to Ireland and Scotland and she later traveled to Scotland with Kim. She recently traveled to New Orleans for the wedding of her grandson Kent to Misty Stafford. Despite several recent health issues, she was determined to be in New Orleans for the wedding. Not only did she make it, she was rumored to have been seen on Bourbon Street.



Devona was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Mike. She was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Desjardins of Long Island, New York, and her favorite cousin, Philip "Flipper" Ouellette. She is survived by her four children, Paula and her husband, Bill McKinley, Kimberly, Michael, and Timothy and his wife, Carla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kent McKinley and his wife, Misty, Blaire McKinley, and Austin Downing. She is also survived by her sister, Louise "Weezy" Way of New Gloucester; her brother, Paul Desjardins of Long Island, N.Y., and by many other nieces, nephews, and relations.



A Catholic funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday July 20th at 10 A.M. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, with a graveside ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland immediately after; all are invited. This will be followed by a celebration of life and reception at Pine Point in Scarborough. Directions to follow.



The family wanted to give special thanks to the medical and nursing staff who provided loving care to Devona on R4 at Maine Medical Center in the last days of her life.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine .







