SCARBOROUGH - Dennis W. Matthews, 84, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2019, following a five year battle with kidney dialysis.



Dennis was born and raised in Gardiner on Nov. 23, 1934, the son of William H. Matthews Jr. and Janet Glover Matthews. He was a graduate of Gardiner High School, class of 1953, and continued his education at Gates Business College in Augusta and Williams College School of Banking in Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 as a sergeant company clerk in Germany, then in the U.S. Army Reserves Officer Training School until 1963, and was honorably discharged.



Dennis was employed for more than 55 years in the banking industry in Maine. He was president/CEO of Waterville Savings and Loan Association from 1987-1995, followed by honorary corporator in the merger with Kennebec Savings Bank, retiring in 1996.



He married the love of his life, Joyce Wing, on Feb. 22, 1958. Dennis and Joyce raised two children, Susan and Steven, and enjoyed camping, cross-country skiing, traveling, and family vacations. During their retirement years, Dennis and Joyce enjoyed spending winters in Clearwater, Fa., then returning to their home in Maine.



Dennis was predeceased by his wife, Joyce.



Surviving are two children, a daughter, Susan E. Morrell and a son, Steven D. Matthews and his wife, Ellen M. Matthews of Scarborough; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Morrell, Matthew P. Morrell, Nolan P. Matthews, and Jack D. Matthews. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Dennis will be deeply missed by all the people whose lives he touched.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements are under the director of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Dennis' memorial page, or share an online condolence, visit







