STANDISH - Dennis K. Lampron, 74, of Standish passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Donna (Vance) Lampron, who died in 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019