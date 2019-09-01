Dennis K. Lampron

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
North Congregational Church
22 Church Hill Road
Buxton, ME
Obituary
STANDISH - Dennis K. Lampron, 74, of Standish passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Donna (Vance) Lampron, who died in 2018.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton.

For a complete obituary, to sign Dennis' guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
