READING, Mass. - Dennis E. Pendergast, 87, of Reading, Mass., formerly of Chelmsford, Mass., passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019, at home. Beloved husband of Barbara (Heikkila) Pendergast and loving father of Denise Peters of Bartlett, N.H., Michael Pendergast of Prairie Village, Kansas, Patricia Tilley of St. Croix, V.I., and Laura Kiluk of Chelmsford, Mass. Devoted grandfather of Samuel Peters, Elliott and Lauren Dunn, Michael and Shana Tilley, and Mitchell Kiluk, and great-grandfather of Maxwell Peters. Dennis was born in Biddeford, Maine, and graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine, in 1949. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1956 and then worked as a technical writer in the electronics industry and as a principal in an advertising agency. Dennis loved music, especially jazz, and was an enthusiastic oil painter. He ran for many years and played tennis with abandon. At his request, there will be no services. A gathering of his friends and family will be held at a later date.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
