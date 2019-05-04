Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Windham Baptist Church 973 River Road Windham , ME View Map Obituary

RAYMOND - Denise Evelyn Bowes Mckay, 63, passed away suddenly from diabetes complications on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born Jan. 24, 1956, in Jacksonville, Fla., to parent Georgia Almira Bowes and Verle Vernon Bowes.



She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1974. She met her husband on June 6, 1976, in Gorham, and they were married on June 12, 1977, in a home ceremony at Georgia's home in Westbrook. They have been married for 42 years.



Denise earned her Licensed Practical Nurse Degree from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in June 1986. She worked as charge nurse at Ledgewood Manor in Windham over 30 years, then retiring in February 2018. She was very active in Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, serving as camp nurse during summer camp at Camp Hinds in Raymond for several seasons and advancement and committee chair for Troop 800 in Raymond. Denise was very active in Rainbow for Girls and served in several positions including Worthy Matron in The Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by husband, Donald Bryant McKay; son, Donald Kendall McKay and his wife, Jennifer Passetto McKay; as well as her brother, David Ralph Bowes, his wife, Velma Jo Bowes; sisters, Georgia Ann Bowes and Mary Katherine Galipeau and her husband, Richard Lee Galipeau; and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m., at the Windham Baptist Church, 973 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062, 207-591-4607. There will be a reception following the service. To participate in Denise's online tribute, visit



In lieu of flowers



donations in memory of Denise Evelyn Bowes McKay may be made to:



Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)



26 Broadway, 14th Floor



New York, NY 10004



800 - 533 - Cure (2873)



or visit their web site at







