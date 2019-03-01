WESTBROOK - Debra Lynn Peterson, 59, of Westbrook, died peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1959, to Richard L. and Evelyn A. (Langway) Peterson of Cumberland. She was raised in Cumberland with her three brothers and was fortunate to grow up with many family members living nearby. She attended Cumberland schools.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Dwayne Peterson. She is survived by her brothers, Louis Peterson and fiancé, Cynthia Chase, of Hiram, Troy and wife, Lisa (Noyes) Peterson, of Durham and many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will be having a remembrance of Debra's life at the home of Louis Peterson, on March 17, from 1-4 p.m. (For RSVP information, visit Debra's obituary at www.mainefuneral.com.) A celebration of Debra's life will be held at a later date at the West Cumberland United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mainefuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019