Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Crescent Beach State Park
DAMARISCOTTA - Deborah L. Cote, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019 in Damariscotta.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1959, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of George and Edna (Poole) Richardson.
Debbie grew up in Buxton and attended Bonny Eagle High school.
Debbie was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Everyone knew her for her strength courage, loving heart, and spunky personality. She was known to many as mom or auntie because everyone she met she treated as family. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and laughter that could brighten anyone's day. Debbie brought a lot of joy to people's life through her cooking. She cared about all of her customers and in return they all loved her.
Debbie enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She led by example and was a pillar of love and strength to each and every one of them.
Debbie enjoyed spending time in front of a bonfire or hitting the races with Stephen. She was described as the life of the party and loved listening to Good Ol' Country music, dancing and singing, she will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Hazel Swain, and her father, George Richardson.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bryer of Boothbay Harbor, Maine; mother, Edna Richardson; children, Jolene Swain of Buxton; Joseph Swain II and his wife, Tia, of Buxton; Jacob Swain and his wife, Jessica Swain, of Buxton; grandchildren, David Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Cody Thompson, Karlee, Swain, Cassidy Swain Katelynn Swain; great-grandchildren, Brady Thompson, Ellie Mae Thompson; siblings, Diana M. Richardson Libby and her husband, Keith, of Spring Branch, Texas; Randy Richardson and his wife, Cindy, of Sanford, Maine; George Richardson Jr. and his wife, Anne, of Portland, Maine; nieces and nephews, Nicole Richardson, Natasha Richardson, Scott Richardson, Michael Richardson, Timothy Jordan, Jessica Libby.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday July 1, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Crescent Beach State Park.
Halls of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations may
be made to the
Maine Cancer Foundation
170 US Rte 1
Suite 250
Falmouth, ME 04105
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 1, 2019
