|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church
|
Interment
View Map
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
KENNEBUNKPORT - Deborah Anne Kyne, 67, of Kennebunkport, died May 6, 2019, in her home after a brave, three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Debbie was born in Albany, N.Y., Sept. 19, 1951, the daughter of James and Mary Anne (Ryan) Hawkins. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and then received her nursing degree from Maria College in Albany, N.Y., in 1972. Debbie worked as an RN in the PACU at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford for 16 years. Prior to that she worked for 28 years in various departments at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She was a dedicated nurse and was loved by her patients and colleagues.
She married Jack Kyne on Oct. 18, 1975. Together they shared many laughs and memories.
She was an artist who loved pottery and making crafts. She enjoyed hiking and camping with her family in the summer and skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Debbie was an avid collector of coins, antiques, and any other items that peaked her interest. She also enjoyed spending time at home where she spent many hours in her garden and caring for the birds she loved to watch.
Debbie was a loving and loyal friend, she was always open to adventure. She had a brilliant smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Louise Hawkins.
Debbie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack Kyne; her son, Jonathan Kyne of Kennebunk; her daughters, Meghan Kyne of Ipswich, Mass., and Erin Lasher and her husband, Stephen, of Waterford, N.Y.; her brothers, Tom (Yogi) Hawkins of California, Bod Hawkins of Texas, and Chris (Concha) Hawkins of Spain; her sisters, Jane (Michael) Hawkins of North Carolina, Ellen Hawkins of Maine and Nancy (Billy) Knot of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Ayden and Ryan Lasher and Elliot Deborah Kyne.
Friends may visit on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will follow on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Debbie's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)
1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|