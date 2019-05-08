Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church 30 Portland Road Kennebunk , ME View Map Interment 11:00 AM Hope Cemetery Kennebunk , ME View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNKPORT - Deborah Anne Kyne, 67, of Kennebunkport, died May 6, 2019, in her home after a brave, three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.



Debbie was born in Albany, N.Y., Sept. 19, 1951, the daughter of James and Mary Anne (Ryan) Hawkins. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and then received her nursing degree from Maria College in Albany, N.Y., in 1972. Debbie worked as an RN in the PACU at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford for 16 years. Prior to that she worked for 28 years in various departments at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She was a dedicated nurse and was loved by her patients and colleagues.



She married Jack Kyne on Oct. 18, 1975. Together they shared many laughs and memories.



She was an artist who loved pottery and making crafts. She enjoyed hiking and camping with her family in the summer and skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Debbie was an avid collector of coins, antiques, and any other items that peaked her interest. She also enjoyed spending time at home where she spent many hours in her garden and caring for the birds she loved to watch.



Debbie was a loving and loyal friend, she was always open to adventure. She had a brilliant smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten.



In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Louise Hawkins.



Debbie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack Kyne; her son, Jonathan Kyne of Kennebunk; her daughters, Meghan Kyne of Ipswich, Mass., and Erin Lasher and her husband, Stephen, of Waterford, N.Y.; her brothers, Tom (Yogi) Hawkins of California, Bod Hawkins of Texas, and Chris (Concha) Hawkins of Spain; her sisters, Jane (Michael) Hawkins of North Carolina, Ellen Hawkins of Maine and Nancy (Billy) Knot of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Ayden and Ryan Lasher and Elliot Deborah Kyne.



Friends may visit on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will follow on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Debbie's Book of Memories page at



Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)



1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200



Manhattan Beach, CA 90266







KENNEBUNKPORT - Deborah Anne Kyne, 67, of Kennebunkport, died May 6, 2019, in her home after a brave, three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.Debbie was born in Albany, N.Y., Sept. 19, 1951, the daughter of James and Mary Anne (Ryan) Hawkins. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and then received her nursing degree from Maria College in Albany, N.Y., in 1972. Debbie worked as an RN in the PACU at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford for 16 years. Prior to that she worked for 28 years in various departments at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She was a dedicated nurse and was loved by her patients and colleagues.She married Jack Kyne on Oct. 18, 1975. Together they shared many laughs and memories.She was an artist who loved pottery and making crafts. She enjoyed hiking and camping with her family in the summer and skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. Debbie was an avid collector of coins, antiques, and any other items that peaked her interest. She also enjoyed spending time at home where she spent many hours in her garden and caring for the birds she loved to watch.Debbie was a loving and loyal friend, she was always open to adventure. She had a brilliant smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten.In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Louise Hawkins.Debbie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jack Kyne; her son, Jonathan Kyne of Kennebunk; her daughters, Meghan Kyne of Ipswich, Mass., and Erin Lasher and her husband, Stephen, of Waterford, N.Y.; her brothers, Tom (Yogi) Hawkins of California, Bod Hawkins of Texas, and Chris (Concha) Hawkins of Spain; her sisters, Jane (Michael) Hawkins of North Carolina, Ellen Hawkins of Maine and Nancy (Billy) Knot of New Hampshire; three grandchildren, Ayden and Ryan Lasher and Elliot Deborah Kyne.Friends may visit on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will follow on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Debbie's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Ste. 200Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com