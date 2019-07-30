SCARBOROUGH - Deborah Ann "Deb" Lemons passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 26, 2019, after a sudden illness, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born on May 13, 1949 in Portland, daughter of Alfred and Emma Paul.
Deb attended catholic schools in Portland until the family moved to Scarborough, where she graduated from Scarborough High School in 1967. After graduating from high school, she married Gary Lemons on May 9, 1970. Deb worked for Mercy Hospital, retiring after 20 years and most recently worked at Piper Shores in Scarborough at the Resident's Reception counter.
She was a very talented and passionate knitter, an avid Nascar fan, and enjoyed as many craft fairs as she could during the holidays. Deb also loved attending her grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
Deb is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Emma Paul; and her sister, Mary Louise Vachon.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Gary Lemons of Scarborough; daughters Cassandra Lemons of Euclid, Ohio, and Aurora Provencher and her fiancé Bill Brochu of Lewiston; grandchildren Ryan Provencher of Farmington, Aislynn and Cora Provencher of New Sharon; and her brothers Joseph and Paula Paul of Steep Falls, and Francis and Doreen Paul of Portland; and several nephews and a niece.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will be private.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019