HARRISON - Deborah Ann Dabczynski of Harrison, Maine, passed away on March 24, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, following a courageous battle with cancer, her family by her side. She was 69.The daughter of Elizabeth H. and Henry S. Dabczynski, Debby was born on March 9, 1950, in Newton, N.J. She grew up in Kinnelon, N.J., graduating from Kinnelon High School in 1968. Debby began studying cello and piano at age 7, at first taught by her parents, both being musicians and school music educators. She practiced intently, quickly becoming an accomplished cellist, winning competitions, being selected for prestigious student orchestras, and playing chamber music with her parents and brother. Her musical achievements were rewarded with a scholarship to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., graduating in 1972.Debby chose to pursue the "family business" as a musician and educator. Following stints in the Syracuse, N.Y., and Calgary, AB, symphonies, she followed her lifetime desire to live in Maine, becoming part of the fabric of the village of Harrison. Debby was selected to join the Portland Symphony Orchestra in 1974, and played her final concert with the PSO just this past Christmastime. She also performed and helped manage the North Conway, N.H., Bach Festival, and served as a board member of the Sebago-Long Lake Chamber Music Festival. Debby was sought as a teacher, instructing many private students, and serving on the faculties of the school districts of Oxford Hills and Old Orchard Beach. She conducted many youth orchestras, and was noted for her leadership of the Portland Young People's String Consort at the University of Southern Maine.Besides being a gifted musician, Debby was a skilled craftsperson, creating countless needlepoint pieces as gifts, and later for public purchase. She became a proficient jigsaw operator, cutting wooden jigsaw puzzles for the Waterford Puzzle Company (formerly Elms Puzzles) from 2002 until 2018, all the while never injuring her cellist fingers.While a very private person, Debby had an ability to become immediate friends with virtually anyone. She was ever gregarious, a big laugher, and someone who never missed an opportunity to tease.Formerly married to Eddie Rolfe Jr., of Harrison, she is survived by her children, Rex Rolfe III (Jaime DuBois), Renata Rivard (Rick), both of Waterford, Maine, and Joseph Rolfe (Beth) of Hudson, N.H. Debby was the proud "Gram" of Rosalie and James Rivard. She is also survived by her companion Mark Rohr; her brother, Andrew Dabczynski (Diane) of Saco; nieces, Elizabeth (Spencer) Bean and Emily (Drew) Sellers; and her faithful and often-spoiled dog, Lady. She also leaves loving cousins, and hundreds of former students, fellow musicians, and friends.A memorial celebration will be held for Debby in Harrison at a date later in the spring; further information may be obtained from her children.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions are encouraged to:Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, Maine 04240, orThe Harvest Hills Animal Shelter1389 Bridgton RoadFryeburg, ME 04037.Or, friends and acquaintances are simply invited to enjoy their favorite music with family and friends while thinking of Debby







