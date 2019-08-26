Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Obituary

ANDOVER, Mass. / KENNBUNKPORT - Dean K. Webster, formerly of Andover, Mass., died on August 24, 2019. Dean was born in 1929, the son of D. Kingman and Mina (Muirhead) Webster. He graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover, in 1947 and William College, Williamstown, Mass., in 1951. Having spent summers in the



Upon returning to the States, Dean joined the H.K. Webster Co., a family business, located on West Street in Lawrence, Mass. With his cousin, R. Kingman Webster, the two ran the family business, renamed Blue Seal Feeds, Inc., and expanded throughout the northeast with their satellite mill program.



Dean became President of Blue Seal Feeds in 1968 as the company celebrated its 100th anniversary. That same year he married Eliza T. Mason of Richmond, Va. and they settled in Andover, Mass., where they were blessed by the births of their two daughters.



Dean's years in the Greater Lawrence area were marked by his outstanding service to the community. He served as President of the Greater Lawrence YMCA, Chairman and later President of the Merrimack Valley United Fund, President of the New England Feed and Grain Council, President of the American Feed Manufacturers Association and received their distinguished service award in 1984 for his leadership and service to agriculture and for innovations in the feed manufacturing industry and farming.



Upon his retirement from the company in 1994, Dean received the Ralph B. Wilkinson Award from the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce for his outstanding community service and honorary membership in the New England Feed & Grain Council.



With Dean's commitment to the animal feed industry, he also donated his time and resources to the Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, which eventually culminated in the building of the Webster Family Library. Dean was also a generous supporter of Phillips Academy, the former St. Mary's High School in Lawrence, Mass., as well as the Central Catholic High School and Presentation of Mary Academy located in Lawrence and Methuen, Mass. respectively.



Dean was delighted to be blessed with seven grandsons. After his retirement, Dean and Eliza moved to Maine where Dean enjoyed family visits, playing golf, his bridge group, reading and travel.



Dean is survived by his wife Eliza; his daughter Ann and her husband Tom Mead of Nokesville, Va., his daughter Lee and her husband David Barone of Lexington, Mass.; grandsons Joshua, Daniel, Andrew and Peter Mead, Andre Amazeen, Dean and Alex Barone; and nieces and nephew.



A private Graveside Service with military honors will be held on the morning of Thursday, August 29, followed by a public Memorial Service at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., in Kennebunk, at 2 p.m. on the same date.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dean's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations in his name are encouraged to:



Lawrence YMCA



40 Lawrence St.



Lawrence, MA 01840







