YARMOUTH - David W. Stuart, 86, of Yarmouth died July 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portland Nov. 12, 1932, a son of Wallace and Irene (Cesarine Comeau) Stuart.
David attended Portland High School and following service in the U.S. Marines and Maine National Guard he worked for Union Pipefitter Local 716.
David enjoyed target shooting and listening to military audio books. He was a member of the Masons, Odd Fellows, Scarborough Rod and Gun Club, Amvets Post 2 and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
David was predeceased by his son, David Stuart Jr. Survivors include his wife Lois L. (Steeves) Stuart; son Jerry Stuart, daughter, Jeanne Cameron; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
local animal shelters and
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019