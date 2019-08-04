Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brunswick Hotel and Tavern 4 Noble St Brunswick , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

BRUNSWICK - David W. Schall, M.D. died on July 26, 2019 of metastatic prostate cancer.



He was born in 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and educated in schools in Dorseyville and Oakmont. Upon graduation from Oakmont High School he went on to earn degrees from The College of Wooster (BA 1965), Dartmouth Medical School (BMS 1966), and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (MD 1968). He completed his residency in Family Practice in one of the earliest and few residencies of its kind at the Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington, N.J.



Having enlisted in the Navy in a program for medical students he served TAD summer programs in pulmonary physiology at London CT, and neurosurgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Upon completion of his residency he was assigned to Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. He and his wife decided to make Brunswick their home, leaving the Navy in 1972.



Dr. Schall practiced Family Practice in Brunswick first with a partnership then solo then joining others to form Bowdoin Medical Group, of which he was President and CEO. He had the great pleasure of joining with some of the finest people and physicians. Bowdoin Medical Group grew to five locations and 35 professionals, always in primary care.



One of Dr. Schall's professional passions was health care delivery systems, particularly in primary care and he was the founding Director and Chairman of Health Source Maine. Health Source Maine merged with similar companies in New Hampshire and South Carolina to become a public company, Health Source, Inc. Dr. Schall served on the Board of Directors until the company was sold to CIGNA.



He was a man of many interests and hobbies. With his best friend, they personally built a large barn and started a small farm of beef animals and pigs. He earned his SCUBA certificate and dived in multiple parts of the world. Perhaps, his biggest hobby was flying. He earned his license while a resident physician but family and finance postponed real flying until later. He purchased a Mooney and flew over 2500 hours. After his retirement he flew over 125 Angel Flights around New England. He also loved traveling with his wife and, mostly after retirement, they traveled all over the world seeing all seven continents and many of the wonders.



He was most proud of his family. His wife Deborah (Mitchell) and he were married upon his medical graduation and she was his love, support, and ultimately care taker for more that 50 years. What she put up with!



They have a son, David, of Ann Arbor, Mich., who was classically trained as a musician and has his own business in sound engineering, and a daughter, Kristi, who is well known for her outgoing and bubbly personality around town. She is served by Independence Association which the Schalls have supported over the years. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy F. Schall, M.D. and Narcissa (Elwood) Schall; and his oldest brother Roy F. Schall, Jr. of California. He is survived by two brothers, Hugh Schall of Marin County, Calif. and James E. Schall, M.D. of Huntington, Pa.



Dr. Schall requests that you show your support for his family, share remembrances, and toast to what he felt was a fabulous and rewarding life, by joining them Thursday, August 29, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick. Interment will be private at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.



To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit







BRUNSWICK - David W. Schall, M.D. died on July 26, 2019 of metastatic prostate cancer.He was born in 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and educated in schools in Dorseyville and Oakmont. Upon graduation from Oakmont High School he went on to earn degrees from The College of Wooster (BA 1965), Dartmouth Medical School (BMS 1966), and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (MD 1968). He completed his residency in Family Practice in one of the earliest and few residencies of its kind at the Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington, N.J.Having enlisted in the Navy in a program for medical students he served TAD summer programs in pulmonary physiology at London CT, and neurosurgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Upon completion of his residency he was assigned to Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. He and his wife decided to make Brunswick their home, leaving the Navy in 1972.Dr. Schall practiced Family Practice in Brunswick first with a partnership then solo then joining others to form Bowdoin Medical Group, of which he was President and CEO. He had the great pleasure of joining with some of the finest people and physicians. Bowdoin Medical Group grew to five locations and 35 professionals, always in primary care.One of Dr. Schall's professional passions was health care delivery systems, particularly in primary care and he was the founding Director and Chairman of Health Source Maine. Health Source Maine merged with similar companies in New Hampshire and South Carolina to become a public company, Health Source, Inc. Dr. Schall served on the Board of Directors until the company was sold to CIGNA.He was a man of many interests and hobbies. With his best friend, they personally built a large barn and started a small farm of beef animals and pigs. He earned his SCUBA certificate and dived in multiple parts of the world. Perhaps, his biggest hobby was flying. He earned his license while a resident physician but family and finance postponed real flying until later. He purchased a Mooney and flew over 2500 hours. After his retirement he flew over 125 Angel Flights around New England. He also loved traveling with his wife and, mostly after retirement, they traveled all over the world seeing all seven continents and many of the wonders.He was most proud of his family. His wife Deborah (Mitchell) and he were married upon his medical graduation and she was his love, support, and ultimately care taker for more that 50 years. What she put up with!They have a son, David, of Ann Arbor, Mich., who was classically trained as a musician and has his own business in sound engineering, and a daughter, Kristi, who is well known for her outgoing and bubbly personality around town. She is served by Independence Association which the Schalls have supported over the years. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy F. Schall, M.D. and Narcissa (Elwood) Schall; and his oldest brother Roy F. Schall, Jr. of California. He is survived by two brothers, Hugh Schall of Marin County, Calif. and James E. Schall, M.D. of Huntington, Pa.Dr. Schall requests that you show your support for his family, share remembrances, and toast to what he felt was a fabulous and rewarding life, by joining them Thursday, August 29, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick. Interment will be private at the Maine Veterans Cemetery.To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit www.brackettfh.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com